Venus Williams recently visited the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, where she saw Banksy’s works in person for the first time.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals, is no stranger to art and culture. The 43-year-old has a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and runs her own clothing line, EleVen.

The former World No. 1 posted a video of her experience at the Moco Museum on Instagram on Sunday, June 18, expressing her admiration for Banksy and other artists.

In the video, Williams can be seen admiring Banksy’s iconic pieces, such as Girl with Balloon, Laugh Now, and Flower Thrower.

“Do you love @banksy like I do now? I found one of my favorite museums here @mocomuseum in the Netherlands and discovered a few new artists I fell in love with, like @artist_the_kid. It was also my first time seeing Banksy in person which was mesmerizing! This museum is housed in a gorgeous historical home, it’s tiny but so impressionable. I can’t wait to go back when I get back to Amsterdam!” she captioned her post.

The Moco Museum, which stands for Modern Contemporary Museum, features works by Banksy, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, and other influential artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Venus Williams will take on Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 at Birmingham Classic

Venus Williams in Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams will face Italy’s Camila Giorgi, a four-time WTA title winner and current World No. 48, in the Round of 32 of the Birmingham Classic on Monday, June 19.

Williams, who turned 43 this month, has been plagued by injuries and poor form in recent times. She has only played three matches in 2023, losing two of them. Her last appearance was at the Libema Open last week, where she lost to Celine Naef in the Round of 32.

Giorgi, on the other hand, has had a decent season so far, with a title win at the Merida Open Akron and third-round runs at the Australian Open and the Italian Open. She has also played two matches on grass this season, reaching the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Williams leads the head-to-head against Giorgi 2-0, with one win coming in straight sets. However, a lot has changed since their last meeting at the 2018 US Open. Giorgi has improved her consistency and confidence, while Williams has declined in her performance and fitness.

The match will be a test of Venus Williams’ experience and resilience against Giorgi’s firepower and aggression. It will also be a clash of generations, with Williams representing the old guard of women’s tennis and Giorgi representing the new wave.

