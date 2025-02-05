Venus Williams shares highlights of her Paris trip ft. special close-up moment with the iconic Eiffel Tower

Venus Williams shared moments from her recent trip to Paris and rejoiced as she stood close to the Eiffel Tower. Even though the older Williams sister has taken part in Roland Garros (French Open) multiple times, she had not taken a closer look at the monument till now.

The American tennis legend took to her Instagram to let her fans know how she felt standing in front of the Eiffel.

"I finally got close to the Eiffel tower after all these years," Venus Williams wrote.

She also shared a snap of what seemed to be her stay in Paris.

stories via @venuswilliams on Instagram

The 7-time Grand Slam singles title winner has been to Paris multiple times in her career. She has featured at Roland Garros 24 times, with her debut season being the 1997 French Open and the most recent one being in the year 2021.

Trending

However, she has not been able to win any singles titles at the tournament yet. Her best performance at the singles stage of Roland Garros was in the year 2002 when she qualified for the final but lost to sister Serena Williams.

She has won two women's doubles titles at the tournament, with sister Serena Williams, in 1999 and 2010. She also won the French Open mixed doubles titles in 1998 along with Justin Gimelstob.

Venus has a record of appearing in 93 Grand Slams. She is still continuing her tennis journey and inspiring the new generation with her legacy.

Madison Keys opened up about how Venus Williams inspired her to start playing tennis

Madison Keys along with Venus Williams at the National Bank Open Montréal - Source: Getty

After winning her first major title at the age of 30 at the 2025 Australian Open, Madison Keys was candid in a conversation with CBS Mornings on what inspired her to play tennis. She credited the beginning of her journey to the legendary Venus Williams.

Keys said that she was in awe of Williams' white Reebok dress that she wore at Wimbledon and asked her mother to buy it. She elaborated further about this in an ESPN interview:

"I saw the dress and I asked my mom and I said, 'Can I have that?' and she was like, 'Well, it's a tennis dress. You have to play tennis in order to have it.' And I was like, 'perfect! Sign me up. I'm in.'"

Madison also revealed that she had shared this story with Venus when they met.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"