Venus Williams sheds light on life after Serena Williams' retirement, her doubles future, upcoming tennis schedule and more

Venus Williams recently opened up on social media about adjusting to Serena Williams' departure from the tennis world as well as her intentions for the remainder of the year, including her future in doubles.

The eldest of the Williams sisters posted a series of stories on Instagram to shed some light on her personal life through an interactive session with her fans.

The former World No. 1 stated that she has had time to prepare for Serena's retirement and is hopeful of having her as a hitting partner in the future.

"Unimaginable at first. But I have had time to prepare myself. I'm sure she will still hit with me," she wrote.

Asked if she was interested in having a fan as her doubles partner since Serena retired, Venus hinted at taking retirement from the category.

"I think I'm retired from doubles now," Venus said.

The American veteran also revealed some of her immediate plans for the rest of the year. The 42-year-old said that she would spend more time with her family and her team, something she hasn't done in ages. She also confirmed that she won't be returning to the court this season as she is fully focused on being prepared for next year.

"No plans for this year. But watch out for next year," she said, adding, "Work on my game. Spend time with the family. Time with my teams. And time at home. It's been a while," she wrote.

"Winning Wimbledon 2007, I think" - Venus Williams on her favorite moment with Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Venus Williams with their respective 2007 Wimbledon titles.

Venus Williams recalled the 2007 Wimbledon title win as her favorite Roger Federer moment.

On Thursday, Swiss legend Federer announced his retirement from the sport he has graced for around two decades. The 20-time Grand Slam winner is set to hang up his tennis boots following the Laver Cup, which is slated to take place at the end of this month.

Asked about her favorite moment with Federer, Venus picked the 2007 Wimbledon Championships, where the pair won the men's and women's singles titles.

"Winning Wimbledon 2007, I think," she said.

In 2007, top-seeded Roger Federer beat arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a nail-biting final to clinch his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. Venus, on the other hand, scripted history as she became the lowest-ranked player (31) to lift the title at SW19. She beat France's Marion Bartoli to emerge victorious.

