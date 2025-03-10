Venus Williams spotted with Oscar winning actor as she attends Lacoste's Fall Winter in Phillipe Chatrier

Former World No.1 Venus Williams attended Lacoste's Fall Winter Collection fashion runaway, which was held at the Court Phillipe Chatrier, the home of the French Open. The Fall Winter collection of 2025-2026 by Lacoste was a tribute to the namesake founder of the brand, Rene Lacoste.

The Frenchman was one of the early pioneers of tennis, dominating the sport in the 1920s and 1930s, and ascending to the World No. 1 ranking. The seven-time Major champion later diverted his interests to business, which was reflected in the collection at Chatrier, a court where Lacoste was a three-time champion.

Like Lacoste, Venus Williams has been a former World No. 1 and a seven-time Major champion and has been an ambassador of the Lacoste brand since 2022. Since then, the American tennis icon has participated in Lacoste campaigns and regularly attended the brand's shows.

Williams was also seen on Phillipe Chatrier attending the fashion runway ceremony. She was joined by Adrien Brody, the 2025 recipient of the Best Actor award at the Oscars, and prominent Hollywood actor Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Tennis Insider Bastien Fachan shared glimpses of the ceremony on X.

Williams was herself a one-time finalist at Roland Garros. She reached the final in 2002 but lost to her sister Serena Williams.

"I like to be unique"- When Venus Williams spoke on her fashion style

In Picture: Venus Williams (Getty)

In 2024, Venus Williams was one of the integral parts of Lacoste's "Go Big Campaign". The initiative was to give the luxury sportswear brand a new look and Williams was at the forefront of the campaign.

In an interview related to the campaign, the American tennis star was asked about her fashion choice. She emphasized the balance between being confident and unique was her primary deciding factor in personal fashion.

"For me, personal style is all about the mood I’m in! I always strive to be my true authentic self when it comes to fashion. I like to be unique, and I also like to wear things that I feel confident in. Finding the balance between these two is when I feel my best," said Williams (via harpersbazaar.com).

The former World No. 1 also gave a glowing endorsement of the brand, saying that Lacoste was the trailblazer in infusing tennis with fashion.

"Tennis has long been at the intersection of sports and fashion, and Lacoste was one of those pioneers who helped elevate sports-chic looks". added Williams.

Williams was last seen on the court at the 2024 Miami Open. She lost to Diana Shnaider in straight sets in the first round.

