Venus Williams spotted practicing at Wimbledon, fans speculate about mixed doubles participation

Venus Williams arrived in London and was spotted practicing at Wimbledon a day before the grasscourt Major is set to begin. The 42-year-old had a practice session, leading to frenzied speculation about her competing in the mixed doubles event.

"Hey tennis world, look who I spotted on the court. Queen Venus is out practicing today. Can this mixed draw come out ASAP!? Welcome back @venuswilliams, you crushed it at practice today," one fan wrote.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, is set to make her return to Wimbledon after being awarded a wildcard. The seven-time champion will square off against Harmony Tan in the first round.

Venus Williams had earlier said that she would not be participating at the grasscourt Major, but would watch her sister play.

The 42-year-old last played a competitive match at the 2021 Chicago Women's Open, where she lost in the opening round to Hsieh Su-wei.

Venus Williams competed in the singles and mixed doubles events at Wimbledon last year

Williams partnered Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles competition at last year's Wimbledon

Last year, Venus Williams competed in both the singles and mixed doubles events at Wimbledon. In the former, she reached the second round after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The former World No. 1 lost 7-5, 6-0 to eventual quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur.

In the mixed doubles event, Williams partnered with Nick Kyrgios. The duo won their first-round match against Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria in three sets.

They were scheduled to play the French-American duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar. However, Kyrgios suffered an abdominal injury which resulted in the pair withdrawing from the event.

Wimbledon has been a very special tournament for Williams. The American has won the British Major five times. Her victory in 2007, ranked 31st, made her the lowest-ranked women's player to win the grasscourt Major.

It will be interesting to see what the former World No. 1 has to say regarding her practice sessions just hours before the commencement of Wimbledon and if she is indeed competing in mixed doubles.

