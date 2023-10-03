Venus Williams stuns in all-black ensemble at Mugler SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams made a striking appearance at the Mugler SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week, captivating the audience with her elegant all-black ensemble.

Paris Fashion Week commenced on September 25 and is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, October 3. As one of the renowned "Big Four" fashion weeks globally, alongside New York, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks, it holds a prestigious place in the fashion industry.

Paris Fashion Week occurs biannually, with events typically taking place in February/March to showcase Autumn/Winter collections and in September/October for the Spring/Summer collections, with the latter currently ongoing.

In a video shared on social media, Venus Williams was elegantly dressed in a black jacket paired with a black cropped top underneath, along with loose-fitting trousers.

She completed her stylish ensemble with silvery heels that perfectly matched the purse she held. As she confidently catwalked past a crowd of enthusiastic fans, she graciously acknowledged their waves and paused to strike poses for photographs.

Off the tennis court, Venus Williams has long been known as a fashion enthusiast and successful model. In 2000, she made history by securing a groundbreaking deal with Reebok, valued at an impressive $40 million.

Subsequently, she entered into a collaboration with Ralph Lauren, further establishing her presence in the fashion world. In addition to these brand partnerships, Venus ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own fashion-forward activewear brand, EleVen, in 2006.

Her most recent fashion endeavor includes a notable partnership with Lacoste, which was signed in 2022. Moreover, Venus demonstrated her commitment to the fashion industry by earning her associate degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in December 2007.

In an interview conducted after her appointment as a global ambassador for Lacoste, Venus Williams expressed her enduring admiration for the fashion brand.

"I am a long-time fan of Lacoste and have always been inspired by the brand’s innovative style beyond its tennis roots," Venus Williams said.

Instances when Venus Williams triumphed in tournaments in France

Venus at French tournaments

Apart from her presence in France for fashion week, Venus Williams has frequented the country for tennis-related events. She boasts an impressive record with 49 career singles titles, 22 career doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles.

Among her 49 Grand Slam titles, Venus notably faced her sister Serena Williams in the 2002 French Open Finals, where she was defeated. In her impressive career with 22 doubles titles, she clinched two French Open titles alongside her sister Serena Williams.

They secured their first major title and took their initial steps toward completing the career Golden Slam in doubles by defeating Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova in the 1999 French Open women's doubles final.

In 2010, the Williams sisters repeated their success in France as they defeated Květa Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik in the final.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"