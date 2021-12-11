Venus Williams dazzles in Chanel as she attends Esmeralda Devlin's art exhibition

Venus Williams' interest in art and fashion is an open secret, so it did not come as a surprise to see her attend an art event in Miami recently.

The American went to check out an art exhibition by renowned artist Esmeralda "Es" Devlin. The London-based artist is known for creating huge performative sculptures and creative installations that fuse music, language and light.

Williams, who donned a fabulous all-black Chanel outfit, described the artist's latest work as "magical". The American also shared some of her other outfit options for the night, all courtesy of Chanel, on Instagram.

"This is my favorite look at my stories to see the other options. FIVE ECHOES, a sculptural art installation designed by Es Devlin was magical like the rest of her work and installations. If you are in Miami it’s a must see," Williams wrote.

Williams looked just as glamorous in the variety of outfits she didn't end up wearing to the event.

Venus Williams' other outfit choices for the night.

Venus Williams' plans for the 2022 season still up in the air

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

After a tough 2021 season in which Venus Williams struggled with injuries and form, her plans for the upcoming campaign remain a mystery. Her ranking has slipped drastically -- she is currently outside the top 300 -- so she'll need a wildcard to enter most of the tournaments.

Williams hasn't played since losing in the opening round of the WTA 250 event in Chicago in August. She was scheduled to participate in an exhibition event in South Africa this month, but that was called off due to concerns regarding the latest coronavirus variant.

With the 2022 season set to begin in a few weeks, Williams still hasn't given any indication over whether she'll head to Australia for the season's opening Slam. Venus' sister Serena Williams is set to miss the Australian Open due to the injury that has kept her out of action since this year's Wimbledon.

If Venus doesn't play at the Australian Open, it will be the first edition of the Slam since 1997 to not feature either of the Williams sisters.

Edited by Arvind Sriram