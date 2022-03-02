Venus Williams stuns on the red carpet at The Batman premiere

Venus Williams has been a fashion icon for decades now and has made various red-carpet appearances over the years. She recently attended the Screen Actors Guild awards, where she looked stunning in a white Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Williams then attended the premiere of The Batman on Monday as she slayed on the red carpet once again. The American donned a sparkling purple gown that showed off her toned arms, with a sleek hairdo further complementing her look.

In an Instagram post, the former World No. 1 cheekily pointed out that she has been working on her biceps. Williams also revealed that she's a huge fan of superheroes, so it's no surprise she made it to the premiere of the latest caped crusader movie.

The movie stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, while Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano also feature.

"I love superheroes, pretend and real life✨ Of course we @elevenbyvenus designed a collection around @thebatman movie and film, this is just me channeling my inner hero/ warrior at the premiere. Been working on my biceps to keep the world safe," she wrote.

Showing off her love for Batman, Williams also designed a collection for her clothing line inspired by the character, while adding her own spin to it.

Venus Williams' return to action still unclear

Venus Williams at the 2021 French Open.

Venus Williams last played a competitive match at the WTA 250 event in Chicago in August last year. She lost to Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round. The 41-year old later ended her season due to an injury and hasn't competed since. She is currently ranked outside the top 400.

Williams has been enjoying her time off the tennis court and hasn't made any announcements regarding her return to the sport. Younger sister Serena Williams has also been missing in action for months now. The 23-time Grand Slam champion injured herself during her opening-round match at last year's Wimbledon Championships and hasn't played since.

Serena Williams has been spotted training from time to time, but there are no clear indications over when she will return.

The two sisters have kept up with all the happenings in the tennis world though. They recently made an appearance at the Delray Beach Open to support their friends Grigor Dimitrov and Reilly Opelka.

