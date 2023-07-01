Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023, 1st round

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will square off against Elina Svitolina in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Both players received a wildcard to compete in this edition of Wimbledon. While Svitolina lost her only warm-up match on grass, Williams defeated Camila Giorgi in an epic three-set tussle for her only win on the surface.

The two are now set to renew their rivalry after almost four years. Williams won their first encounter at the 2015 Italian Open in straight sets. Svitolina went on to win their next three matches, which took place at the 2017 Canadian Open and at the French Open and the US Open in 2019.

Williams has played some memorable matches at Wimbledon and owns a 90-18 record at the All England Club, which includes five titles too. Svitolina's record at the venue is a modest 11-8, which is elevated due to her semifinal finish back in 2019.

At the age of 43, Williams is looking to extend all sorts of longevity records. Svitolina's comeback following the birth of her child is going well as evident by her title-winning run at Strasbourg and a quarterfinal showing at the French Open.

Both are competing here for the first time since 2021 and will be aiming for a victorious return. With two of the sport's most well-known names set to clash, anticipation is at an all-time high.

On that note, here are all the details about their upcoming battle:

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

The first-round contest between Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina will take place on Monday. The two are scheduled to play the second match of the day on Centre Court.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Match timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time, 10:30 am ET and 8 pm IST.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports.

