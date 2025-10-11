"Very annoying" - Kim Clijsters shares concerning health update from hospital bed after suffering injury at Luxembourg legends exhibition

Kim Clijsters shared an injury update after meeting with a catastrophic Achilles tendon fracture during her stint at the 2025 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters Legends Exhibition. The Belgian former player has been a fixture at exhibition matches in 2022. Kim Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam titlist, has faced several injury setbacks in her career, prompting her to pause her tennis journey multiple times. At the 2006 Canadian Open, she suffered a wrist injury, and the following year, she announced her retirement at just 23. After a two-year hiatus, she made a dominant comeback, winning back-to-back major titles before retiring again in 2012, the same year she withdrew from the Brisbane International due to back spasms. She underwent knee surgery in 2020 and reconsidered a third comeback. However, she played only five matches over two years before officially ending her career in 2022. Three years into retirement, it seems injuries still play a role in Clijsters’ life as she shared a surgery update after facing a catastrophic Achilles tendon fracture at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters Legends Exhibition.Talking about her situation and how she wants to recover, the Belgian said:&quot;I am in a hospital, as you can probably tell. Ended up rupturing my Achilles tendon yesterday at the event in Luxembourg, which was not fun, but I'm on the road to recovery now. The next two weeks I'll be in this boot. Very annoying injury, obviously. I didn't think that after I would be retired that I would have a big, serious injury like this, but it is what it is, so I can't wait to get to the States and be with Brian and the kids and start my recovery.&quot;She also expressed gratitude to the ones who showered her with messages and expressed her wish to play again at the Wimbledon Legends. &quot;For the people who knew and who've been sending me lots of messages, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I was very bummed yesterday, but it's all good now... Anyway, thank you so much, everyone, and I look forward to getting better, motivated to try and kind of give myself the time to be ready to play tennis again, and hopefully Wimbledon Legends is what I'll be able to do next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim Clijsters peaked at No. 1 in the WTA rankings and held the position for 20 weeks. She also achieved the top rank in women's doubles. Kim Clijsters recently discussed whether she would consider coaching Kim Clijsters at the Legends Ball Benefitting the International Tennis Hall of Fame - Source: GettyKim Clijsters has kept herself busy with media duties and often appears on podcasts as she enjoys her post-retirement life. In a conversation with Tennis Bolshoi, the 40-year-old shared that the idea of coaching tempts her, but she doesn’t believe in training a player from afar. She emphasized that it is essential for a coach to spend 15–20 weeks with a trainee, observing them both on and off the court.&quot;I’ve thought about it several times, and there have been interesting suggestions from players, but travelling is too much for me. Also, I believe that to be a good coach you need to spend 15-20 weeks a year with a player. I don’t want to be a coach who is just available on the phone. I believe that personal contact, communication, and understanding of the player are necessary to be able to kind of read their mind and see, she said.&quot;She then confirmed that she would not consider coaching for the time being because her youngest child, Blake, is just nine.