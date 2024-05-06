"Very bad for Rafael Nadal in every way", "Hubert Hurkacz about to double bagel Rafa on clay" - Fans react to Spaniard's Italian Open 2024 draw

The men's draw of the 2024 Italian Open is out, and fans on social media believe Rafael Nadal could struggle to triumph in Rome for the 11th time. Some fans even predicted who he might face in the second round of the tournament.

In the Madrid Open last month, the 37-year-old managed to reach the Round of 16, where he faced Jiri Lehecka, who wrapped up the match in straight sets. Regardless, Nadal earned 100 points, which catapulted him to the 305th spot on the ATP rankings.

With an encouraging run in Madrid, he would have wanted to build on it in Rome. However, the recently released men's draw has left fans concerned about his prospective campaign at the Italian Open.

Expand Tweet

Many fans seemed assured that Nadal will get past the first round round. However, most of them believe Hubert Hurkacz might be his second-round opponent and that the former World No. 1 could struggle if that is the case.

"This is very bad for rafa in every way and i want to die xo," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"HUBERT HURKACZ ABOUT TO DOUBLE BAGEL RAFAEL NADAL ON CLAY," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Rafa's never had it easy even when he's at the top of career. Things are/will get tougher/tougher from now on tennis-wise. All we can do is to go along for the ride, keep believing and support him now. One match at a time," a third fan tweeted.

One fan also recalled how Hurkacz denied Roger Federer a shot at his 21st Grand Slam title when they met in the 2021 Wimbledon Open quarterfinals.

"Pretty wild that Hubert Hurkacz could end up being Roger Federer's last opponent at Wimbledon and Rafael Nadal's last opponent in Rome." the fan commented.

"Hubi vs Rafa…….," another fan chimed in.

"Qualifier and Hurkacz on Clay????" a worried fan questioned.

Rafael Nadal aims to perform well in the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal pictured during the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal recently voiced his desire to perform well in the upcoming Italian Open. After his exit from the Madrid Open, the southpaw maintained an optimistic outlook, saying:

"I want to play in Rome and do well there. I am going to work hard to make that happen. It is one of the most important tournaments of my career, I won it 10 times."

The 14-time French Open champion, however, has maintained doubtfulness about his participation at Roland Garros. Late last month, he said (as quoted by Reuters):

"If I was in Paris today, I wouldn't go out to play.

"This doesn't mean I'm giving up on anything in the next few weeks, I don't know what might happen... I'm going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can't, I can't. I'm going to Paris if I feel like I'm good enough... if I feel capable enough to compete."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback