Rafael Nadal has shed light on his upcoming schedule with the 2024 French Open approaching, following his fourth-round exit from the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal's dream run in his final Madrid Open campaign came to an end in the fourth round at the hands of Jiri Lehecka. Lehecka claimed a commanding 7-5, 6-4 victory over the Spaniard, thwarting the former World No. 1's hopes of reaching his 100th Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Following his loss, the conversation turned to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's plans for the remainder of the claycourt season, particularly his potential participation in the French Open.

However, Rafael Nadal expressed uncertainty about making an appearance at the claycourt Major. Nevertheless, he maintained an optimistic outlook, expressing satisfaction with his ability to compete for several hours at the highest level during his matches in Madrid.

"I don't know what can happen [about playing at Roland Garros], but now I have four games in Madrid behind me. This is the reality. Today I was more muscularly tired, yes, but it is nothing serious. I have endured several hours of competition at the highest possible level, and that's the most important thing," he said in his post-match press conference (via Punto de Break).

The 37-year-old also conveyed his desire to return to action at the Italian Open, which commences on May 8, citing his stellar record at the Masters 1000 event, boasting 10 titles.

"I want to play in Rome and do well there. I am going to work hard to make that happen. It is one of the most important tournaments of my career, I won it 10 times," he said.

Nadal disclosed that he would take a call on his participation at the French Open after his campaign at the Rome Masters, admitting that he doesn't have a "clear vision" at present.

"About Paris ... after Rome I will say. I understand your urgency and I would also like to have a clear vision of what is going to happen, but since I don't have it today, I can't tell you more," Nadal said.

"I hope to be able to play in Rome, if there are no setbacks, and I'm going there with the hope of continuing to evolve," he added.

Rafael Nadal: "Although it is difficult to imagine great things today; in sports, things change quickly"

Rafael Nadal

Despite his French Open participation being up in the air, Rafael Nadal maintained an optimistic outlook regarding his Madrid Open campaign, saying that he's "happier" with his current level of play.

The Spaniard also suggested that while it's difficult to imagine him achieving "great things" at present, the nature of sports is unpredictable, suggesting that things might look different in the future.

"At the tennis level I also leave happier than I arrived, although if I don't have the confidence that my body can handle tennis, it's impossible for this to work. If my body can handle it, well, no," he said in the same press conference.

"I know what can happen... and although it is difficult to imagine great things today, I stand by what I said the other day: in sports things change quickly and I am doing things in the most prudent way I can, no. I know how to do it better," he added.

Nadal will be on the hunt for a record-extending 15th French Open title if he makes an appearance at Roland Garros, the main draw action of which is scheduled to commence on May 26.

