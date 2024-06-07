Former World No.1 and Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker appreciated a recent gesture by the Serb's long-time sponsor, Lacoste. The company changed its corporate logo to show its support for the convalescing player.

Djokovic's partnership with Lacoste originated in 2017. Since then he has been the face of the brand, wearing its apparel products consistently at his matches in several tournaments, especially at the Majors. Their contract extends till 2025.

At the 2024 French Open, a knee injury during his fourth-round win ended the Serb's title defense as he was forced to withdraw from the tournament. To show their support, Lacoste changed their logo - the traditional crocodile emblem seems to have a bandage around its knee now, depicting the Serb.

Tennis legend and Djokovics's ex-coach Boris Becker appreciated Lacoste for the gesture. The German termed the initiative a "cool" one on X.

"Very cool from Lacoste"

Djokovic's collaboration with Becker as his coach saw him win six Majors between 2014 and 2016. His maiden title at Roland-Garros also saw the Serb have all four Grad Slams to his name at the time. The achievement was fondly named the Nole Slam by fans.

"I have the greatest respect for Djokovic" - Boris Becker applauded the Serb's efforts in his 3 am finish

2024 French Open - Day 9

Boris Becker was all praise for Novak Djokovic's third-round win at the 2024 French Open which came at 3 am. The former World No. 1 was also critical of the tournament's scheduling which he said in an interview proves detrimental to the players' health and the tournament's own growth (via Eurosport.com):

"I have the greatest respect for Djokovic for playing tennis until three o'clock - the same goes for Musetti... But in my opinion that's too late and a distortion of the tournament. By the time the players get to rest, it's seven or eight in the morning. You can simply forget about the day off after that."

Becker complained about the lack of rest for the players, which is a result of such a hectic schedule. The German stated that players should have the option of stopping the match and continuing the subsequent day if it got too late to finish.

"There's hardly any rest for the players and I don't think that's right. What would have happened if Djokovic and Musetti had said after the second set that they wanted to stop and continue playing the next day...? I can't imagine the tournament organisers would have kicked them out."

Djokovic is currently doubtful about playing at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics later this year due to his injury.

