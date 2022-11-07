"Very disrespectful, why discredit the young guy like this?" - Tennis fans criticize Patrick McEnroe over 'weird' take on Holger Rune's victory over Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters final

Holger Rune made history at the 2022 Paris Masters, becoming the first man to come from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic in the final of a Masters 1000 event. After losing the first set 3-6, the Dane scripted a remarking turnaround to beat the 21-time Grand Slam champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his maiden title in Paris.

Tennis fans on social media flocked to congratulate the youngster, as did his colleagues and former players. Patrick McEnroe was among them, calling Rune a "great young talent."

"Incredible week for Holger Rune in Paris ends with win over Novak Djokovic in the final. Another great young talent coming strong," McEnroe tweeted.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe



"Incredible week for Holger Rune in Paris ends with win over Novak Djokovic in the final. Another great young talent coming strong," McEnroe tweeted.

However, the American did not stop there, going on to add another tweet about what would have happened had the final been a Best-of-5 encounter. Patrick McEnroe was of the opinion that the Serb would have won in that case, even suggesting that it would have been a demolition in the last two sets for Rune.

"Let’s be honest again, if that match today was best of 5 sets…[Novak Djokovic] loses 1-3 games in final 2 sets," McEnroe wrote.

Tennis fans on Twitter did not take kindly to his words, remarking that it was extremely disrespectful to Rune. One fan noted that it wasn't even true, recalling how it was the 21-time Grand Slam champion who had to call for a trainer in the match and not the Dane, writing:

"This is a weird take. I’d never underestimate Novak but he looked kinda tired in that third set, and even called the trainer out. I really don’t know if he had it in him to play 2 more sets."

avd @Advait777



"This is a weird take. I'd never underestimate Novak but he looked kinda tired in that third set, and even called the trainer out. I really don't know if he had it in him to play 2 more sets."

Another user did not like the idea of McEnroe "discrediting" the young Dane, commenting:

"For a guy that played so much tennis this is a very disrespectful tweet for Holger Rune. We are playing Masters 1000's now... Why discredit the young guy like this?"

Coach Cala @SebastianCala



"For a guy that played so much tennis this is a very disrespectful tweet for Holger Rune. We are playing Masters 1000's now... Why discredit the young guy like this?"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Lara @shut_itlara



"If my grandmother had wheels she would've been a bike"

glutesmchenry @glutesmchenry
"Wow who says this stuff after a well fought match. Oh yeah only a 🤡"

tennis00027 @tennis00027
"And it was best out of three and he lost. Lol. Who cares if he would have won if it was best out of 5."

David @thedavidgm
"I don't think so,Djokovic was tired i think he would have lost in 5 sets too in my opinión."

Howard Bunsis @hbunsis

"that is a bit overstated; you do tend to favor the legends - and I get it, as I am older than you are. But this teenager is the real deal"

Tennis Analyst @TennisAnalyst
"I'm not sure Patrick. Maybe a few years ago back, but 2023 I don't see pure dominance any longer from Djokovic or Nadal . Both are aging and slowly losing focus. Tennis will never be the same as we once knew."

Andy Winebrenner @AndyWinebrenne1
"Let's be honest again, if Novak doesn't make appearances at McEnroe Tennis Academy during US Open weeks, he won't get such biased opinions by "tennis journalists" McEnroe brothers. Do your job and treat every ATP player equally. What's up with the drink he got today?"

Russels @mhaeck01
"What is your point? Doesn't matter at all. Djoker was the lesser player by the score line and result. That take is about as fresh as a moldy prune"

Pearl Prynne @JewelPrynne
"And your point is? Taking away from Rune's tremendous accomplishment? Also, you have no idea what might've happened. That's why they lace 'em up, as they say."

ThomasNW @howet47
"Not so fast, Patrick. Both players were feeling at the end of the third. Djokovic is good, but Rune showed some incredible stuff out there."

Midnightangel @Midnigh82015526
"This kid has an incredible tournament and big win today, making history, entered the top 10.....and this is your takeaway?"

Bob Madden @BobMadden1975
"What's your point? It's a best of three format. Bolger just won his biggest ever title and this is what you tweet? Be better, Patrick."

Dalina @BettyDalina
"Rune will beat Djokovic in any kind of circumstances. One is getting old the other one is arising on the top of the game. The shift slowly has already started. Alcaraz, soon Rune, Felix will start to dominate even in slams. Maybe the only fortress of the old guard will stay at RG"

Steve Suresh @steveksuresh
"How do you figure? Rune is one of the hardest working and fittest on tour. He was looking fresh as a daisy even at the end. Nole is a legend but not sure how this is remotely respectful to Holger for you to say this."

Science&politics @Peacedividend1
"Lol.. So he is "GOAT" only if it is 5 sets and in a hard court against a 19 year old"

Acho @tweetingacho
"With all due respect @PatrickMcEnroe , I always thought between you and your brother, you were the more analytical and balanced one. Today, this is no longer true. Give the young guy the credit for he played a spirited game and gave a formidable opponent the run for his money."

Novak Djokovic to end season at ATP Tour Finals, Holger Rune first Alternate

Djokovic and Rune at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will both be traveling to Turin next for the ATP Tour Finals, albeit in different capacities. The Serb has qualified for the competition as No. 7 seed, and is at risk of being drawn in the same group as Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rune, meanwhile, will be the first Alternate, and has chosen to go to Turin instead of the NextGen Finals, which he also qualified for this year. If any of the eight main players in the year-end championships withdraw from the event due to injury or any other reason, the Dane will enter the group stage in their place.

