"Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable and distasteful" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' comments on Texas school shooting 

Serena Williams' comments on the recent Texas school shooting have not gone well with tennis fans on social media. They took to Twitter to call out the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

An 18-year-old male shooter opened fire at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, according to official reports. With celebrities all over America expressing their anger and sorrow at the incident, the former World No. 1 chimed in with her own opinion on Twitter.

In addition to remarking that she was 'heartbroken' at the incident, Williams added that she would also pray for the victims. The 40-year-old went on to refer to a verse from the Bible - Matthew 6:10, in particular - talking about the 'Kingdom of God' that is to come on earth soon.

"I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings," Williams wrote. "I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with.”"

"I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings," Williams wrote. "I also Pray for God's Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed "hard to deal with.""

The American is a Jehovah's Witness, meaning she believes in an imminent Armageddon and sees the establishment of a 'Kingdom of God' as the only solution to all of humanity's problems.

Twitter users wasted no time lambasting the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her statements. They remarked that thoughts and prayers are not enough to console the family of the victims.

Many also directed their criticism at the American's choice of Bible verse. They added that it was distasteful of her to essentially pray for the death of millions more, using this latest incident as an excuse.

"Serena Williams is a Jehovah’s Witness, which means she believes Armageddon will be coming any day now to kill all the non-JW’s and the earth will become a paradise with no gay people allowed. Just a fun fact!" one fan wrote.

"Serena Williams is a Jehovah's Witness, which means she believes Armageddon will be coming any day now to kill all the non-JW's and the earth will become a paradise with no gay people allowed. Just a fun fact!" one fan wrote.

the irony in this statement, if u guys didnt know shes a jehovahs wittiness and basically praying for gods kingdom means shes waiting for god to wipe out billions of people because they arent his followers :/

By "God's Kingdom" she means Armageddon, which is proposed to slaughter a hell of a lot more people than these shootings, but whatever makes you feel better Serena.

"Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable and distasteful - (Serena Williams) "literally believes that MORE children will be killed in Armageddon; asking people to pray for an event wherein God kills children, women, families, anyone who does not support “his kingdom,”" another fan tweeted.

"Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable and distasteful - (Serena Williams) "literally believes that MORE children will be killed in Armageddon; asking people to pray for an event wherein God kills children, women, families, anyone who does not support "his kingdom,"" another fan tweeted.

Let's be real: you don't care about any of those victims because they weren't Jehovah's Witnesses like you. Instead you use their death to "preach" about your religion in which there's an event called Armageddon, that JWs believe will kill all non-Witnesses. Heinous. 🤢

Serena Williams there who believes that God should kill 8 billion people ( including children) because they may not believe in him the way she does.

"Serena you're a queen and you do you with religion but Bible verses and prayer aren't gonna solve issues in the world," another user posted.

"Serena you're a queen and you do you with religion but Bible verses and prayer aren't gonna solve issues in the world," another user posted.

Oh goody your waiting for yet more slaughtered soles to come which will far out weigh the shooting that's just happened how do you justify this, open your eyes only people that can fix all this is us

serena sweetie you're not making it through Armageddon. none of us here are

"But Serena Williams, you believe soon God will bring armageddon and kill everyone who isn't a Jehovah's Witness, about 8 billion people. That's what God's kingdom is to JWs. So please explain how that will help those families who lost their children," another user tweeted.

"But Serena Williams, you believe soon God will bring armageddon and kill everyone who isn't a Jehovah's Witness, about 8 billion people. That's what God's kingdom is to JWs. So please explain how that will help those families who lost their children," another user tweeted.

Also, praying for "God's Kingdom" as a JW is synonymous with praying for billions of non-jws to be slaughtered at Armageddon — including billions of innocent children.

Serena, faith can be important during times like this, but this is not it. Do something to advocate for change. You are in a position for it. The official beliefs of the JW org that you support are that those who do not believe in God's Kingdom will be destroyed. Including kids.

Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King joins Serena Williams to express their condemnation of shooting incident

Martina Navratilova joined Serena Williams in expressing her sorrow at the shooting incident.

Serena Williams is not the only tennis celebrity from the USA to express their condemnation of the Texas school shooting. Legends like Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King also took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter, calling for strict action against firearms.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing My heart breaks for the 18 elementary school children and 2 teachers who lost their lives in a horrific shooting today in TX.



Many details are unknown, but one thing is clear:



These shootings regularly happen in the U.S. & very rarely elsewhere.



"My heart breaks for the 18 elementary school children and 2 teachers who lost their lives in a horrific shooting today in TX. Many details are unknown, but one thing is clear: These shootings regularly happen in the U.S. & very rarely elsewhere. The time for action is now," King wrote.

"Our country has a terminal violence illness … so sad and for the most part preventable … just so sad. Register every damn gun out there or go to prison," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

"Our country has a terminal violence illness … so sad and for the most part preventable … just so sad. Register every damn gun out there or go to prison," Navratilova wrote.

"My heart breaks for the 18 elementary school children and 2 teachers who lost their lives in a horrific shooting today in TX. Many details are unknown, but one thing is clear: These shootings regularly happen in the U.S. & very rarely elsewhere. The time for action is now," King wrote.

