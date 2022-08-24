"Very glam!" - Christine Evert reacts to photos of Coco Gauff as she makes ESPN's cover story in their latest issue

18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert showed her support for young tennis star Coco Gauff who took part in a photo shoot in collaboration with ESPN as part of their cover story in their latest issue.

The American can be seen in colorful clothing and big smiles as she poses for the camera in various settings in backgrounds with a vibrant color palette and Gauff can be seen holding a tennis racket in some photos as well.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion was quick to compliment the doubles World No. 1 in a short but sweet message over Twitter.

Evert has been lively over social media as she recently completed six chemo therapy treatments after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in January. The 67-year-old appears to be back strong as she keeps her followers updated on her outdoor activities.

The retired tennis legend has won 18 Grand Slam Singles titles, consisting of a still-standing record of seven French Open titles and six US Open titles.

Coco Gauff in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury to play US Open

Coco Gauff practicing at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff is facing a race against the clock to try and recover from an ankle injury to feature in this year's US Open. The 18-year-old sustained the injury in her opening match of the Cincinnati Masters against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova last week.

The athlete's injury left many tennis fans very concerned as the US Open begins on August 29. However, Gauff has reassured fans that the injury is likely a 'minor sprain' and that she will be back in action soon, likely at the New York Grand Slam.

"Hi everyone! I just wanted to give an update since I have gotten tons of really nice messages of concern. I promise I am ok! The world is not ending lol! I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon. Thank you to everyone for reaching out and I'll see you soon <333" posted Gauff on Twitter.

Gauff reached her maiden final at Roland Garros earlier this year in June. Having reached a career-high ranking of World No. 11, the American will hope for a deep run at her home Major to break into the top-10 of the WTA rankings.

