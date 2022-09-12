"Very important for me to support Ukrainians;  I didn’t know that war is actually possible so close to me" - US Open champion Iga Swiatek on why she continues to highlight the Ukraine war

Newly crowned US Open champion Iga Swiatek once again extended her support towards Ukrainians and those affected by the war in Ukraine. Swiatek has been vocal with her support ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and has even made serious efforts to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the war.

Swiatek won her third Grand Slam singles title with a win over Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's singles final at the US Open. As her victory celebrations continued in New York, the Polish superstar took a moment to highlight the issue during an interview with The Today Show outside The Plaza hotel.

Swiatek reflected on how she has dealt with the war in Ukraine ever since it began. Growing up in Poland, the 21-year-old said that she did not think that a war so close to her homeland was even possible in the first place.

She then decided to use her platform as a public figure to make her contribution towards raising awareness and helping Ukraine.

"It's very important for me to support Ukrainians because the war is basically right next to my country," Iga Swiatek said. "I'm 21, I always lived in a place where I didn’t know that war is actually possible so close to me.

"So I was really emotional at the beginning and then I decided I want to use my position a little bit to have an influence," the World No. 1 added.

TODAY @TODAYshow Fresh off her historic win at the #USOpen @iga_swiatek brings her trophy to the plaza! Fresh off her historic win at the #USOpen, @iga_swiatek brings her trophy to the plaza! 🏆🎾 https://t.co/nSWMmm1Tdw

Swiatek expressed that it is important not to forget about the plight of the Ukrainian people. While she does not spend much time back home due to the demands of the tennis tour, the youngster aims to keep stressing on the issue as long as the war continues.

"I'm Pole, so basically were really helping back in our country so. Even though I spend much more time on tour than at home, I know that we have to stay united and I also wanted to remind people that the war is still out there," Swiatek further expresssed.

Swiatek and her team organized a charity event in July in Poland to raise funds for the war-affected in Ukraine. Fellow WTA star Elina Svitolina, who hails from Ukraine, and former Polish player Agnieszka Radwanska, among others, joined Swiatek at the event and did their bit to contribute towards the cause. The event raised PLN 2 million (£422,000) in funds.

Swiatek was also part of 'Tennis Plays for Peace,' an exhibition event organized by the USTA ahead of the 2022 US Open, intended at raising funds for Ukraine.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek We played for Ukraine, again! After our charity event in Poland where we raised more than 500 000 Euro, another exibition took place, this time in New York City. It was a pleasure to share a court with you, We played for Ukraine, again! After our charity event in Poland where we raised more than 500 000 Euro, another exibition took place, this time in New York City. It was a pleasure to share a court with you, @RafaelNadal @CocoGauff & Mr McEnroe! Tennis plays for Ukraine. 💙💛 We played for Ukraine, again! After our charity event in Poland where we raised more than 500 000 Euro, another exibition took place, this time in New York City. It was a pleasure to share a court with you, @RafaelNadal, @CocoGauff & Mr McEnroe! Tennis plays for Ukraine. https://t.co/aPSyJrzxkt

"Pretty great just walking around with it" - Iga Swiatek on her US Open trophy

Iga Swiatek during the 2022 US Open Champions Portraits

Iga Swiatek also spoke about her immediate reaction after winning the US Open. The Pole said that she is excited to walk around with the trophy, which feels like 'a baby' in her arms.

The US Open trophy is also engraved with the names of the champions from each year. When asked why her name is not on the trophy just yet, Swiatek revealed that the trophy was short on space and thus the last name is that of Serena Williams from when she won the title back in 2014.

"It's pretty light. It feels like a baby, honestly. It's pretty great just walking around with it. It's shiny, I love it," Iga Swiatek said.

"Here it ends on 2014 Serena Williams, so there's no place," she added.

Iga Swiatek continued her incredible record at the final of a tournament and has now won the last twenty sets in summit clashes. The Polish player is unbeaten in her last 10 finals on tour and has also never lost a title clash at a Grand Slam event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan