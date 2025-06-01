  • home icon
  • "Very sore loser" - Fans call out Iga Swiatek's 'lack of sportsmanship' after controversial French Open moment in Elena Rybakina win

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Jun 01, 2025 16:34 GMT
Iga Swiatek runs into controversy in match against Elena Rybakina at the French Open- Image Source: Getty
During a fourth-round match at the French Open, Iga Swiatek was seen questioning match umpire Kader Nouni as he went to check the ball mark for Elena Rybakina's second serve that was called out. The blockbuster clash was won by the Pole in 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 as she extended her winning streak to 25 at the French Open.

When Rybakina and Swiatek were tied 4-4 in the third set, with the 24-year-old almost edging past the Kazakh with double break points, Rybakina's second serve was called out. Nouni left his seat to verify the line call and met with an interesting remark by the Pole.

“I didn’t ask you to check it,” she allegedly said.

Even though some speculated that she was talking about Rybakina, as she did not ask the umpire to reconfirm the line call, she was still met with fans who criticized her for making the remarks.

Here is the clip of the incident:

Fans took to X to express their opinions on the matter, with many condemning Swiatek for her seemingly unsportsmanlike behavior:

"And she keeps arguing against umpire calls, never appreciates a good play by her opponent - also kicked the net today with her racket. Very sore loser," posted a user.
"In other words, "I didn't ask you to do your job". So rude," wrote another.
"Iga knew the ball was in and tried to get the point only because Rybakina didn't call the umpire. One more episode of lake of sportsmanship," opined one.
"Not surprised with Iga behavior," a fan opined.
"Really strange moment, you want to think this is why iga loses if she does, but in reality she gave serve back the game before," wrote a fan.
With the victory, Iga Swiatek equalled the record of Monica Seles to have 25 wins on the trot.

Iga Swiatek on playing against Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty
Elated to be in the sixth consecutive quarterfinals at the Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek expressed her delight at being able to play Elena Rybakina in her fourth-round clash.

"I felt like I was playing against Jannik Sinner. Elena really pushed me, so I needed to do something to get back into the game. And honestly, with her playing that way, I didn't have a lot of hopes. But I just kept fighting, and I'm happy that I did," she said. (0:04 onwards)

She will now face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on June 3.

