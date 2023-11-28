"Very special to hear those words from Rafael Nadal" - Abdullah Shelbayh sheds light on valuable advice given to him by Spaniard

Abdullah Shelbayh has recently shed light on some important advice he received from former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Shelbayh joined the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2018 when he was 14 years old and has not stopped progressing since. Besides scoring wins in the ATP Tour this season, he also became the first player from Jordan to win an ATP Challenger title in Charleston.

The 20-year-old received a wild card to play in the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah but lost his opening match against Luca Van Assche with a score of 3-4(5), 4-3(5), 1-4, 1-4.

Before his campaign at the year-end tournament began, Abdullah Shelbayh spoke with the ATP Tour about the words of advice he received from Rafael Nadal after his triumph in Charleston.

"He told me that it was a great step in my career, that I had to enjoy it and not settle. He told me that I couldn't be satisfied with just one result because everyone is trying to improve at the same time, so you have to continue with what you've been building," Shelbayh said.

He added:

"That doesn't mean you're going to win all the big tournaments, but you have to keep working well and not miss the important moments that will help you achieve your goal. It was very special to hear those words from someone like him, who has been my idol since I started playing tennis."

Rafael Nadal: "Abdullah Shelbayh is a player capable of doing things that most can’t"

According to Rafael Nadal, Abdullah Shelbayh is a player with a 'very special innate talent' who can accomplish things that most players cannot and has improved his game in the last year.

'To describe Abdullah, you have to analyse his talent. I think he’s a player with a very special innate talent, capable of doing things that most can’t. With his style of play, it makes opponents feel very uncomfortable. I know because I’ve trained with him a number of times," he said, adding, "And he’s added something very important to that: In the last year and a half he has taken a step forward in the way he experiences tennis."

The Spaniard added:

"Really, he has realised that what he wants is to be a professional tennis player and he is working very hard toward that. I can only congratulate him for his dedication and for his hard work and encourage him to continue on that road."

Nadal was sidelined in the 2023 season as he suffered from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open in January. While the 22-time Grand Slam champion has not specified a return date, it is expected that he will make his comeback at the Melbourne Slam next year if everything goes as planned.

