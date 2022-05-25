Very strange to become World No. 1 without competing at Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has spoken about the possibility of becoming World No. 1 despite not competing at Wimbledon this year.

The ATP and WTA decided to strip the British Major of its ranking points due to the All-England club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.

Novak Djokovic will therefore drop the 2,000 ranking points he accrued by winning Wimbledon last year. Medvedev, on the other hand, will drop only 180 points after losing in the fourth round.

The 26-year-old is currently 680 ranking points behind Djokovic and will in all likelihood regain the No. 1 spot at the conclusion of Wimbledon.

Medvedev was asked about this in his post-match press conference after his first-round victory at the French Open. The 26-year-old called the situation "very strange" and said "it is what it is."

"Very strange," Medvedev said. "I need to be honest, but yeah, as I said last time, I'd be really happy to play Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon. I love playing on grass. I will play on grass after Roland Garros."

"But if I cannot, I mean, just going to prepare for the next tournaments and, you know, just follow what's happening there. There are no points, I become No. 1, well, great for me. If there are points, I cannot become No. 1, I'm going to be gutted. It is what it is. I cannot change some decisions, both about ATP and Wimbledon," he added.

Daniil Medvedev achieved the No. 1 ranking for the first time earlier this season

Daniil Medvedev achieved the No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career in February after Novak Djokovic was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

However, he handed the position right back to the Serb after falling to Gael Monfils in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. Medvedev had a chance to regain the top ranking spot by reaching the semifinals of the Miami Masters. However, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev has won 17 out of 23 matches this season and will be keen to have a good run at the French Open after being out of action for over a month due to a hernia procedure.

The Russian will square off against Laslo Djere in the second round of the claycourt Major on Thursday.

