"Very tough and very sad, to see him crying there is a very tough moment" - Rafael Nadal after injury ends Alexander Zverev's French Open campaign

Rafael Nadal is now one win away from a record-extending 14th French Open title after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from their semifinal clash on Friday. The match was tantalisingly poised at 7-6 (10-8), 6-6, when the German suffered the injury.

In an on-court interview after the win, the Spaniard wished Zverev well and revealed that he met the 25-year-old, who was in tears, before the two returned to court.

"I have been there in the small room with Sascha before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment. All the best to him and his team," Nadal said.

On his 36th birthday, Nadal came through a gruelling first-set tie-break, with both players squandering set points.

The first set, which lasted an hour and a half, set the tone for the match. Both players were on level pegging in the second set too, before Zverev rolled his ankle. Nadal acknowledged that Zverev, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, was playing an "unbelievable tournament" in Paris.

"Very tough and very sad for him. Honestly, he was playing an unbelievable tournament. He is a very good colleague on the tour," said Nadal.

"I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam, I am sure he will win more than one" - Rafael Nadal on Alexander Zverev

Zverev carried off on a wheelchair after rolling his ankle

It was a tragic end to the French Open campaign for the 25-year-old, who is still chasing his maiden Grand Slam title.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Zverev comes back out on crutches to shake the umpire's hand, hug Nadal and salute the crowd.



Everybody a bit shaken by this turn of events.



Nadal is through to the final. Zverev comes back out on crutches to shake the umpire's hand, hug Nadal and salute the crowd.Everybody a bit shaken by this turn of events.Nadal is through to the final. https://t.co/pUNNPmHhnF

He ran Nadal close in the semifinal and the Spaniard was full of praise in the post-match interview.

"I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam, but at the moment he is very unlucky. The only thing that I am sure is that he is going to win not one [Grand Slam] but much more than one, so I wish him all the very best," Nadal said, praising Zverev.

The closest that Zverev has got to winning a Grand Slam till date was at the 2020 US Open, where he made it to the finals before losing to Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7(6).

Nadal, chasing his 22nd Grand Slam title, will meet either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the title clash on Sunday.

