"Very well deserved, glad to see Rafa is enjoying himself" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's vacation pictures after Wimbledon withdrawal

Rafael Nadal shrugged off the disappointment of his Wimbledon withdrawal by having some fun by the sea on the Spanish island of Formentera. The Spanish tennis superstar was seen riding a jet ski and relaxing with friends on a yacht during some much-needed time off.

Last week, Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to a seven-millimeter abdominal tear. He landed in Barcelona soon after to begin his recovery. The Spaniard, who had hinted that he would need atleast a week before he could start light practice, decided to go on vacation and refresh his batteries.

Tennis fans on social media expressed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion deserved a vacation and are happy to see him enjoying himself during his time off.

"Very well deserved. Glad to see Rafa is enjoying himself," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Rafa looks so happy & relaxed. Enjoy your time off & heal Rafa. God Bless You," another Twitter user expressed.

The night before his Wimbledon semifinal, the Spaniard called an impromptu press conference to announce his withdrawal from the tournament, suggesting a total recovery period of three to four weeks. Nadal admitted that he did not want to further risk the injury by continuing at Wimbledon, which could have put his participation in the American hardcourt swing in serious doubt.

"I clearly have spent way too many days mourning his early Wimbledon withdrawal. The guy sure knows how to move on," another fan joked after seeing the Spaniard's vacation pictures.

Meanwhile, some fans brushed aside the concerns of others who thought the Mallorcan could further risk his abdominal injury with activities such as riding a jet ski.

Christache @Cristin75773247 @josemorgado Those who did ride a jet ski in thier lives know what group of muscles are needed for this. The "good" news is he will definitely play US Open! @josemorgado Those who did ride a jet ski in thier lives know what group of muscles are needed for this. The "good" news is he will definitely play US Open! 😂

Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in Grand Slams in 2022

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from Wimbledon ended his hopes of a Calendar Grand Slam this year. However, the Spaniard is yet to lose in a Grand Slam match in 2022 and has won all 19 matches he has played at the three Majors held so far. Nadal's incredible run started in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open, which was his first match at a Grand Slam in six months.

The 36-year-old came through some intense clashes in Melbourne, including the final against Daniil Medvedev, where he recovered from two sets down to win the title. He then overcame some very tough opponents at the French Open amidst a serious foot injury to win a record-extending 22nd Major title.

The Spaniard then won five matches at his first Wimbledon in three years, before his campaign ended due to an abdominal tear. While he cannot chase the Calendar Slam anymore in 2022, he has a chance to remain unbeaten in Grand Slams this year by winning the US Open title.

