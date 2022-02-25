"Vesely just got added to Medvedev's Christmas card list for years to come"- Twitter reacts to Medvedev dethroning Djokovic as the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic was eliminated from the Dubai Tennis Championships following his defeat to World No.123 Jiri Vesely.

The Serb was not only eliminated from the Dubai Tennis Championships but he also lost his No.1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev. The Russian will become the 27th man to be at the top of the ATP rankings since its inception.

Several fans took to Twitter to react to Medvedev becoming the new World No.1.

Journalist Tumaini Carayol wrote:

"Daniil Medvedev had none of the hype or profile of his peers as a youngster and he broke through at a later age than many of them, yet he has overtaken them all to become both the first grand slam champion and world number one of the Next Gen group. Well deserved."

One fan gave the example of Djokovic's loss being a good omen, as the last time he lost to Vesely was at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2016. He went on to win the French Open that year.

"The year Vesely d. Novak, Djokovic won Roland Garros. Good omen. There's that."

Another fan wrote:

"Vesely just got added to Medvedev's Christmas card list for years to come."

"My goal is to keep on playing tennis"- Novak Djokovic

The 34-year-old has said that he intends to continue playing tennis

The Serb said that moving forward, his goal is to keep playing tennis and that he is still motivated to do so. He's been open about his motivation to play tennis and the love he has for the sport along with his desire to make and break tennis records.

"You know, my goal is to keep on playing tennis. That's the ultimate goal. For as long as I really feel like it, to be honest, and as long as I can play, as long as my body allows me, as long as the circumstances in my life as well, the people that surrounds me support me. If all is in favor of me playing professional tennis and competing, I'll keep on doing that."

Djokovic vs Vesely match analysis

The Czech started brilliantly by breaking the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the very first game of the match. He eventually took the opening set 6-4.

The second set saw Vesely making his third break of the match and was 5-3 up. However, Djokovic bounced back and took the next three games to lead 6-5. The Czech then held his serve to take the second set to a tiebreak. Vesely started the tiebreak strongly and went 3-0 up. The Serb tried hard to bounce back but his opponent was resilient. Vesely took the tiebreak 7-4 to win the match and seal his place in the semifinals.

With the now World No. 2 eliminated from the Dubai Tennis Championships, it will be interesting to see where he competes next. The Serb is on the entry list for Indian Wells but said that he will not be able to travel to the United States due to his vaccination status.

