Victoria Azarenka deletes social media accounts after making tearful exit from Indian Wells

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has deleted her social media accounts following her elimination from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Belarusian lost in straight sets to 14th seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

During the fifth game of the second set, Azarenka broke down in tears, prompting the chair umpire to enquire if everything was okay and whether she needed a physio. Azarenka apologized for losing her composure and eventually completed her service game.

It's unclear what caused the Belarusian to break down mid-match although speculation suggests she was overcome by the events unfolding in Ukraine. Azarenka was competing at the WTA 1000 event without the Belarusian flag after tennis governing bodies' sanctioned the country for its support of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, expressed her support for Azarenka in her post-match press conference. She said she was unsure what caused the incident, but synpathized with the Belarusian in any case.

"I just hope everything is good with Vika because I don't know what happened. Hope everything is okay. Yeah, was just trying to focus every point, don't look at her, what happening. I mean, I don't know what's happening anyway. I just can see that we continue playing and she continues, like, fighting," she said.

"I was just trying to focus on myself, on my serve, return, keep on playing the way I played first set."

After ousting Azarenka, Rybakina beat Viktorija Golubic in straight sets to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open, where she will take on sixth seed Maria Sakkari.

Victoria Azarenka had expressed solidarity with Ukraine ahead of Indian Wells

Victoria Azarenka expressed her displeasure at Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Before the tournament, Azarenka had expressed her shock at the events in Ukraine. The Belarusian said she was heartbroken to see innocent families suffering and being torn apart.

"I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days - against - and in Ukraine," the former World No. 1 had said. "It’s heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another.

"It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other," Azarenka added. "My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many. I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war.”

After her early exit from Indian Wells, Azarenka is scheduled to compete in the Miami Open next week. Whether she's in a state to do so remains to be seen.

