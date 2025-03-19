Victoria Azarenka drops 2-word reaction to Bruins trading Brad Marchand to Panthers in major NHL move

Victoria Azarenka has shared her thoughts on the Boston Bruins trading their former captain and left-wing, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers for a conditional draft pick. The move has made headlines over the past week, and interestingly, Marchand has expressed his desire to remain with the team.

The draft pick starts as a 2027 second-round selection but can become a first-rounder in 2027 or 2028 if Florida wins two playoff rounds this year. To fulfill the condition, Marchand should play at least half of the team's postseason games.

The Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand had been negotiating a deal for quite some time, but unresolved disagreements led general manager Don Sweeney to finalize the trade. Additionally, the Bruins will reportedly retain half of the Halifax native’s salary.

Marchand, who was named the Bruins' captain in 2023, spent his entire NHL career with the team, recording 976 points in 1,090 games.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka shared her thoughts on the trade during a Q&A session on Instagram. When a fan asked why the Bruins traded Marchand to Florida, the Belarusian responded:

"Seriously tho"

Victoria Azarenka's Instagram story; (Source - Instagram @vichka35)

The 36-year-old recently won the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada at TD Garden and was a key part of Boston’s 2010-11 Stanley Cup-winning team.

Victoria Azarenka to face Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Miami Open 2025

Victoria Azarenka at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Image Source: Getty

Despite a somewhat underwhelming start to the season, Victoria Azarenka will look to elevate her performance at the upcoming Miami Open. She began her 2025 campaign with a third-round exit at the Brisbane International, falling to Marie Bouzková 6-4, 6-4.

Azarenka then turned her attention to the season’s first Major, the 2025 Australian Open, but struggled to find her rhythm. Lucia Bronzetti eliminated her in the first round.

She also found the Middle Eastern swing challenging. The Belarusian suffered a first-round exit at the Qatar Open and was knocked out in the second round of the Dubai Duty-Free Championships by second seed Iga Swiatek.

Azarenka now shifts her focus to the Miami Open, where she will begin her campaign against Anhelina Kalinina. The 28-year-old's best results in 2025 include a semifinal run in Brisbane and a quarterfinal finish at the Transylvania Open.

Azarenka holds a 2-0 lead in her head-to-head record against Kalinina. The winner of this match will advance to the second round to face Karolina Muchova.

