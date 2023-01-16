Victoria Azarenka insists she has been supporting PSG since David Beckham signed for them in 2012, reveals son Leo's dream is to play for the club

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka recently spoke about her admiration towards Ligue 1 football side Paris Saint-Germain, a club whose jersey she donned when entering for a match at the Adelaide International 2 earlier this year.

Mentioning how she has been supporting the club since David Beckham signed for them in 2012, Azarenka also revealed that her son Leo dreams of playing for the Parisian outfit in the future.

It is no secret that the 33-year-old is a PSG fan, having discussed the topic on numerous occasions throughout the years. She is also a big Lionel Messi fan, with the Argentine being the inspiration behind her son's name.

Speaking to the media after beating Sofia Kenin in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday, the Belarusian was asked why she sported a PSG jersey during her clash against Veronika Kudermetova in Adelaide.

She responded by stressing how people keep asking her this question even though she has been a long-time supporter of the club, ever since Beckham's arrival a decade ago.

"You know, everybody asks me this question. Like why are you wearing PSG? Nobody understands that I have been supporting them since 2012, since Beckham was signed to the club. I have been a fan for a long time and been to many, many games," she said.

She revealed that her son Leo has become a big 'soccer' fan of late and that he wishes to play for PSG someday.

"My son is, Leo is extremely into football now. I call it football. He calls it soccer. We have this debate. He wants to play in Paris Saint-Germain. That's his dream," Victoria Azarenka revealed.

Azarenka wholeheartedly admitted that she has no qualms about being an "obnoxious" and loud football fan when it comes to supporting her son during his football matches.

"I'm a soccer mom now, you know, and I love that. I love supporting -- I'm obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious. I yell, but I'm very positive, which is, you know, I'm actually very proud, because it's like it's a completely different emotion for me to support my son," Azarenka said.

"I have no shame of screaming for him, like zero. But I'm very supportive. I want him to do well. I want him to achieve his dreams," she continued.

The 33-year-old further mentioned that her son enjoys her ferocious support when he's playing even though he sometimes finds her a bit loud.

"It's been quite an experience for me just to go to his games, for example. So, yeah, I actually even asked him, Leo, do you like when mommy supports you? He goes, Yeah, I love it, Mom. Am I not too loud? He goes, Well, sometimes, but it's okay. I like it. So it's a wholesome moment for me, for sure," Victoria Azarenka concluded.

Victoria Azarenka to face Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka [R] after beating Sofia Kenin

Victoria Azarenka will face Argentine Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. This will be their first meeting on tour. Podoroska beat lucky loser Leolia Jeanjean 6-0, 6-3 in her first-round match on Monday after initial opponent Ajla Tomljanovic withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

The Argentine has never progressed beyond the second round of the Australian Open, having fallen in the qualifying rounds in 2017 and 2019, and the second round in 2021.

