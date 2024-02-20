Victoria Azarenka has stated that she values her Doha clash with Iga Swiatek, despite the outcome not going her way.

At the recently concluded Qatar Open, Azarenka beat the likes of Magdalena Frech, Wang Xinyu, and Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarterfinals, where she ran into Swiatek.

The World No. 1 broke in the opening game of the match but immediately relinquished the advantage as Azarenka broke back to level the proceedings. In the eighth game of the opening set, Swiatek saved a break point, held serve and broke in the next game to surge ahead. She then served out the set to take the lead in the contest.

Swiatek upped her game in the second set, winning all games, to seal the match 6-4, 6-0, marking her 11th straight victory at the tournament.

Looking back at her defeat to Swiatek, Azarenka stated that the match helped her figure out how she matched up against the WTA tour's top-ranked player. She also said that she always fancies her chances against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

"Sometimes when you when you play these big matches, the expectation rises, that it's going to be something incredible. For me it was very important to play against Iga in Doha. I wish I was physically a bit more ready, but I kind of understand how I can match against her. A match against Aryna, a match against Elena, I always have chances," Victoria Azarenka told the WTA.

"For me, it is to be able to find that key where I make those right or better choices in those moments. And then we'll see. But I will definitely try my best to figure those things out. It's a great challenge. I'm looking forward to that every time. Challenge excites me," she added.

Victoria Azarenka beats Arantxa Rus, sets up 2R clash with Elena Rybakina in Dubai

Victoria Azarenka in action at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Victoria Azarenka is currently in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she faced Arantxa Rus in the opening round on Monday, February 19.

The former World No. 1 made a strong start at the tournament, defeating Netherlands' Rus 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 20 minutes to progress to the second round, where she will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The two players have faced each other twice on the WTA tour to date, with Rybakina emerging victorious on both occasions. They first locked horns in the Round of 32 in Indian Wells in 2022, where the Kazakh player won 6-3, 6-4.

Azarenka and Rybakina's second encounter was in the semifinals of the Australian Open last year where the former lost 7-6(4), 6-3.