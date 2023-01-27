Renowned and awarded tennis journalist Peter Bodo did not take kindly to Victoria Azarenka's recent defense of Novak Djokovic and his father. Bodo even bluntly labeled the two-time Australian Open champion as a sympathizer of the Russian regime in light of some of her recent comments.

Srdjan Djokovic was spotted posing for photographs with fans holding a Russian flag after his son's victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. To make matters worse, the flag also had Russian President Vladimir Putin's face printed on it. These fans were heard chanting pro-Putin chants while also sporting apparel carrying the infamous 'Z' symbol, which is an emblem signifying support towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

To no one's surprise, Novak Djokovic once again became controversy's favorite child as scores of people began taking aim at the Serb for his father's actions. Victoria Azarenka was quizzed on this topic during her press conference after losing to Elena Rybakina in the semifinals on Thursday. The Belarusian was asked if Srdjan's actions would impact herself and other players in light of the increased scrutiny placed on Russian and Belarusian players.

She initially appeared a bit smug and tight-lipped in her response but ultimately threw her weight behind the 21-time Major champion.

"You're here talking about it right now, so obviously it's a topic you want to continue to bring up and up and up again (smiling). I don't know what you want me to say," Victoria Azarenka said.

"I don't know what it has to do with Novak at all, to be fair, so," Azarenka said.

"I don't know what you guys want us to do about it," continued Azarenka. "Like talk about it? I don't know what's the goal here that it's continuously brought up. These incidents that in my opinion have nothing to do with players, but somehow you keep dragging players into it."

Meanwhile, Bodo, who has twice won the WTA Best Writer of the Year Award, was not remotely pleased with how the Belarusian tackled the topic during her press conference. He further questioned her commitment and integrity towards both the WTA and the United States of America, where she is now a resident.

"Prickly Victoria Azarenka refuses to answer totally legit questions about Srdjan Djokovic's actions, and scorns media for asking. Is this a #WTA board member and de facto immigrant to the US, or a Moscow-adjacent pawn?" Pete Bodo questioned on Twitter.

When fans asked Bodo to give Azarenka the benefit of the doubt since she had only just suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals, he pointed out that she could have easily abstained from engaging in the discussion.

"She was free to say "no comment" instead of denigrating the press and playing the victim," Bodo said.

"She could have said "no comment" instead of pretending this isn't an issue. Because you and I and everyone else know that damned well it is," he added.

"People have absolutely no business in being on tennis tournaments if they openly praise a genocidal regime" - Alexander Dolgopolov lashes out at Novak Djokovic's father

2016 French Open - Day Fifteen

Ukrainian Alexander Dolgopolov, who retired from tennis in 2021, also lashed out at Novak Djokovic's father on social media. Dolgopolov stressed that people championing or praising "genocidal regime" should have no space in the sporting world regardless of their status.

"Absolutely disgusting. Politics should be kept out of sports they said. These people have absolutely no business in being on tennis tournaments, including @DjokerNole father, if they openly praise a genocidal regime," Dolgopolov tweeted.

