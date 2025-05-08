Victoria Azarenka makes emotional admission after son Leo's photo gives her "young, wild and truly free" reminder

Victoria Azarenka was recently moved by a photo of her son Leo, which captured the young one enjoying a carefree moment. The former No. 1 went on to pen a lengthy message about the same, and how she wants to experience life without the constant weight of pressure, expectation and worrying about the future.

On Wednesday, May 7, Azarenka took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo of her eight-year-old son, Leo. In the photo, Leo can be seen thoroughly enjoying a car ride as he feels the wind coming in through the window with his eyes closed and his tongue sticking out. According to Azarenka, the photo took her back to her own childhood.

"When I saw this photo of my son Leo today, something in me stirred—something I hadn’t felt in a long time. It was like being transported back to childhood, to that fleeting, magical feeling of being young, wild, and truly free. There’s something about the way he’s leaning out the window, hair tousled by the wind, eyes closed, tongue out, just feeling the moment without a care in the world—it stopped me in my tracks," Azarenka wrote.

The two-time Major champion went on to state that her son is a living reminder to her about the importance of cherishing the small and simple things that life has to offer.

"It reminded me of a time when life felt lighter. When the world wasn’t resting on my shoulders. When happiness came from the smallest, simplest things, and joy wasn’t something to chase—it just existed in the now. I’m not sure I can remember the last time I felt that way, and yet, through Leo, I see it so clearly," she added.

Victoria Azarenka concluded by expressing her desire to live life in the carefree way her son Leo is living his life at his tender age, without ignoring her responsibilities or being reckless.

"He’s my reminder. That it’s okay to let go sometimes. That not everything has to be so heavy. That there’s still wonder in this world, even in something as small as the wind in your face. Watching him be so purely himself—unfiltered, unafraid—it made me realize how much I long to feel that way again. To live with that same freedom, without the restraints of expectations, pressures, or the constant hum of "what comes next."," Azarenka went on.

"It’s not about being reckless or forgetting responsibility. It’s about reconnecting with that breath-of-fresh-air version of yourself—the one who believes in joy for the sake of joy. That’s what Leo gives me. And maybe, just maybe, that’s what I want to give myself again, too," she concluded.

Victoria Azarenka gave birth to Leo, her son with ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague, in December 2016. Following the conclusion of her campaign at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, the Belarusian and McKeague separated and became embroiled in a bitter custody battle for Leo. Azarenka chose to remain inactive for nine months during the battle, which reportedly ended in the Belarusian's favor in 2020.

In recent years, Leo has become a familiar face on the WTA Tour, as he frequently accompanies his mother at tournaments, even though the Belarusian has claimed that her son isn't particularly interested in tennis. Earlier this year, Leo was even asked to rate a particular performance of Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo gave mother "three point five out of four" rating after 1R win at BNP Paribas Open 2025 in Indian Wells

Victoria Azarenka (right) with her son Leo (left) (Source: Getty)

In the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Victoria Azarenka registered a 6-4, 7-6(7) victory against Clervie Ngounoue. In the immediate aftermath of the match, the former No. 1's son Leo was quizzed about his mother's display. The eight-year-old gave Azarenka a "3.5/4" rating, while playfully criticizing the Belarusian's return of serve.

"Three point five, minus returning the serve... out of four!," Leo said.

Right now, Victoria Azarenka is participating at the 2025 Italian Open. The 21-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist has reached the second round in Rome after a 6-2, 6-3 first-round win over Camila Osorio. Up next for the Belarusian is a second-round clash against No. 26 seed, Magdalena Frech.

