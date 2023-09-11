Victoria Azarenka moved by Novak Djokovic hugging his daughter Tara in tears following historic 24th Grand Slam title win at US Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka was deeply touched after seeing Novak Djokovic embracing his daughter Tara with tears streaming down his face after his 2023 US Open triumph - his 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to secure a commanding 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in the final of the New York Major on Sunday. With the win, the Serb now possesses two more Majors than Rafael Nadal and an impressive four more than the retired Roger Federer.

The 36-year-old is also poised to reclaim the World No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings on Monday. He will also be looking forward to securing the ATP Year-End No. 1 title for an unprecedented eighth time.

After securing the US Open title, Novak Djokovic made his way towards the stands in the stadium where his daughter Tara was eagerly waiting. He scooped her up into his arms, embracing her tightly. Overwhelmed by a surge of emotions, the Serb found himself unable to contain his tears of sheer elation as he held his daughter close.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka was moved by the World No. 2 hugging his daughter. She took to social media to share a post of the same, accompanied by a 'face holding back tears' emoji and a 'red heart' emoji.

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special” - Novak Djokovic

Following his victory, during his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic gave his thoughts on creating history in the world of tennis.

With the win, he has now joined the ranks of Margaret Court, sharing the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies (24) in the sport's history. Moreover, the Serb also became the player with the highest number of Majors in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' record of 23.

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special,” he said. “Obviously in every in every possible way, in every possible meaning of the word special. It's hard to describe in words.”

“I had the childhood dream when I was seven, eight. I wanted to become the best player in the world and win the Wimbledon trophy. That was the only thing I wanted. But then when I realised that, obviously I started to dream new dreams and set new objectives, new goals. I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic expressed his gratitude to his wife, children, and team for their unwavering support, while also dedicating the US Open title to them.

"I fell in love with tennis. No one has played tennis in my family before, so it was quite a choice I must say," he said. "But incredible resilience, just belief from my parents, from all the people around me all these years. My wife my kids, my team, everyone that is there, this is your trophy as much as it is mine. This is your success. I love you."

