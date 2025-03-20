Victoria Azarenka partakes in popular South American cultural tradition amid Miami Open campaign

Two-time Major winner Victoria Azarenka has started drinking mate, the invigorating South American drink. Mate is made from the leaves of the yerba mate plant. The drink is typically made by boiling the leaves in hot water and is often shared in a group setting, which is why it is sometimes referred to as a "cult" drink.

35-year-old Azarenka has just come from a disappointing BNP Paribas Open, where she lost in straight sets to Qinwen Zheng in the second round.

Azarenka's tennis career may be winding down, but she's still active on tour and often shares her experiences with her 1.3 million X followers. This time she posted an image of the mate drink in her car accompanied by the caption:

"Joined the mate cult"

Azarenka has endured a tough start to the year. She was seeded No. 21 at the Australian Open but lost to unseeded Lucia Bronzetti in the first round and then in Qatar was beaten by eventual winner Amanda Anisimova at the same stage. The Dubai and Indian Wells early exits followed.

Mate originated in South America so Victoria Azarenka is not the drink's typical consumer

Belarusian Azarenka is not a typical mate consumer. It's considered a South American beverage and is popular in countries Like Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay where it has an almost cult-like following.

One mate enthusiast is Hungarian World No. 90 Márton Fucsovics. Fucsovics even has a tattoo of the drink and says he has a deep affection for it, which he insists lifts his mood and and increases his confidence. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist told the mirror.co.uk that it had changed his outlook on life:

"I love mate. I think my life has changed thanks to it."

For all its perceived benefits, mate is unlikely to help Azarenka return to the top of the game. Her two Major victories, back-to-back Australian Open wins in 2012 and 2013, are now in the past, and she last reached a Major final in 2020, when she lost to Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Azarenka had a good win at the Miami Open yesterday, comfortably beating Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. She plays the Czech Karolina Muchova, the 15th seed, in the second round and may struggle to progress given her recent form.

