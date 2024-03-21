Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo follows up Indian Wells appearance in Peyton Stearns' box with Miami Open attendance ahead of duo's 2R clash

Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Stefan Kendal Gordy aka Redfoo was once again in attendance for Peyton Stearns' match, this time in Miami.

The American musician debuted in Stearns' players box a couple of weeks ago at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He was photographed sitting alongside the American youngster's team and cheering her on during her match against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

It was a grueling duel that went into the distance. Stearns had four opportunities to close out the match, but Sabalenka's incredible resilience earned her a 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(6) win.

Redfoo was spotted in Peyton Stearns' box during her first-round victory at the 2024 Miami Open against Wang Yafan of China. The American broke her opponent's serve five times and won 67% of her points behind her first serve en route to the 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Expand Tweet

Standing in Peyton Stearns' path next is 27th seed Victoria Azarenka, Redfoo's ex-girlfriend, incidentally.

The two-time Grand Slam champion dated Redfoo from 2012 to 2014 and even allegedly considered getting engaged. They, however, parted ways in June 2014 with Azarenka's career also going into a steep decline at the time.

Stearns and Azarenka haven't met each other on the WTA Tour before, with Miami set to be the stage for their first encounter.

Victoria Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka has won the Sony Ericsson Open, now known as the Miami Open, thrice. The former World No. 1 won the event in 2009, 2011 and 2016 when she was at the peak of her prowess.

Azarenka entered the 2009 Miami Open seeded 11th. She kicked off her campaign against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round. After defeating Anna Chakvetadze and Agnes Szavay in the next two rounds, the Belarusian got past Samantha Stosur in the quarterfinals and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the semifinals. In the championship match, she stunned the then World No. 1 Serena Williams in straight sets.

Two years later, at the Miami Open, Victoria Azarenka defeated Lucie Hradecka, Dominika Cibulkova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, second seed Kim Clijsters, and Vera Zvonnareva to advance to the final against Maria Sharapova. The Belarusian comfortably defeated the Russian in straight sets to lift her second tournament trophy.

Azarenka's most recent title at the WTA 1000 event came in 2016. She thwarted challenges from Monica Puig, Magda Linette, Garbine Muguruza, Johanna Konta, Angelique Kerber, and Svetlana Kuznetsova to emerge victorious.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas