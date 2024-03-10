Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend and singer Redfoo makes surprise appearance in Peyton Stearns' player box at Indian Wells

Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Stefan Kendal Gordy, popularly known as Redfoo, was recently seen in Peyton Stearns' player box during her match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Azarenka and Redfoo began dating in 2012 and were together until their break up in 2014. Gordy is an American singer and was a part of EDM hip-house duo LMFAO, which he formed with his half-nephew Sky Blu.

The artist was recently seen attending Peyton Stearns' match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, seated in Stearns' player box alongside her team.

The 22-year-old lost a closely fought match against Sabalenka 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-7(6). Stearns had four match points against the World No. 2 but could not close the match. The American won her first match at the Indian Wells Open against Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka: "I did get my heart broken"

Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon 2015

Victoria Azarenka opened up about her breakup with Redfoo in an interview with The New York Times in 2015. She shared that her heart was broken by the split, but stated that she eventually got over her heartbreak.

"I did get my heart broken; I really did. I’m over it, but it was broken. And I’m not afraid to admit that it was, but it’s life," Victoria Azarenka said in her interview with The New York Times.

The Belarusian also opened up about her struggle with depression during the interview. She mentioned that accepting that she was depressed was the toughest part. The two-time Australian Open champion recalled not realizing at first that she was depressed when someone asked her.

"I think the toughest part is to admit that you weren’t O.K., “Somebody asked me at one stage, ‘Are you depressed?’ And I said: ‘Are you kidding me? I’m not depressed.’ But you know what? I was. I was, but I just didn’t realize it, because all these things happen, and you just don’t know how to deal with emotions,” Azarenka said.

Azarenka spoke about turning to painting as a hobby while struggling with depression.

"Just doing weird stuff; I didn’t know what I was doing I was upset, and I was lazy, and I just wiped my hands on my shirt, just everything on my shirt, on my pants," Azarenka said. "And I woke up the next day and had a meeting in this restaurant with Nike people, and I didn’t feel like dressing up. I just put on that shirt and those pants, and I come into the restaurant. And the Nike people, they’re like: ‘Oh my God, that’s a cool shirt. Where did you buy it."