Jelena Ostapenko's complaint about the scorching sun during her first-round clash at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships has drawn hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Ostapenko took on Xiyu Wang in her tournament opener at the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 9 battled back from a set down to claim a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory in two hours and two minutes. The Latvian is on the hunt for her third title of the season in Dubai, having triumphed in Adelaide and Linz.

During the match, Jelena Ostapenko contended not only with her opponent but also with the sun, visibly frustrated by its glare falling in her eyes. A fan shared a clip of the 26-year-old gesturing angrily at the sun and hilariously suggested that somebody move it.

"Someone move the sun, it's bothering Ostapenko," the fan posted.

"At this point i am more curious to know what doesn't bother ostapenko," one fan commented.

Other fans playfully added the sun to Jelena Ostapenko's list of rivals, which already included the electronic line-calling system and Victoria Azarenka.

Ostapenko and Azarenka have developed a rather contentious rivalry on the tour. Their recent Qatar Open clash ended in controversy when the Latvian offered Azarenka a racquet tap instead of the customary handshake after losing, a gesture that was ignored by the Belarusian.

"Hawkeye system, Azarenka and now the sun," a fan wrote.

"New Penko rival: sun," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Dubai Tennis Championships 2R: Jelena Ostapenko to take on Lulu Sun; Victoria Azarenka faces Elena Rybakina

Jelena Ostapenko

Following her win over Xiyu Wang, Jelena Ostapenko will battle it out against Lulu Sun for a place in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Sun advanced to the second round after Paula Badosa retired from their opening clash due to an injury to her lower back.

Should the Latvian emerge victorious against Sun, she will take on the winner of the match between Anna Kalinskaya and Carolina Bucsa.

Ostapenko is on the hunt for her second title at the WTA 1000 event, having previously triumphed in 2022. After her first-round win, the World No. 9 disclosed that she felt a similar energy to her victorious 2022 campaign.

"When I won in 2022 I had such tough matches. I feel this energy here," she said in her post-match interview.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka will take on Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster second-round clash in Dubai. Azarenka defeated Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-4 to book her place against the fourth seed.

The winner of their matchup will take on either Magdalena Frech or Petra Martic in the third round.