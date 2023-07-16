Victoria Azarenka's son Leo embraced his inner cowboy as he joined his mother, donning an absolutely adorable outfit. He also showed off his impressive country dancing skills.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships Azarenka was defeated by Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) in the fourth round in two hours and 46 minutes. Following the loss, the Belarusian returned home to be with her son.

Victoria Azarenka recently took to social media to share a glimpse into the weekend she spent with Leo. The former World No. 1 shared a couple of pictures of herself and her son donning matching cowboy hats.

Azarenka also shared an endearing video of Leo, showcasing his impressive country dance skills, all while sporting a cowboy hat and a pair of stylish cowboy boots.

"Long story short ❤️ Most adorable little (cowboy) #weekendvibes," Azarenka captioned her Instagram post.

"My son wants to come to my matches, a hard feeling for me because I get distracted" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka with her son, Leo at the 2022 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 in the third round at Wimbledon. The win marked Azarenka's fourth victory over Kasatkina in her career, and it also secured her spot in the fourth round at SW19 for the first time since 2017.

During the post-match press conference, Azarenka addressed how she juggles her tennis career and motherhood. The 33-year-old highlighted that with her son, Leo, being of school age now, she can allocate some free time each day for training.

"Well, it has changed quite a bit throughout the years. My son is six-and-a-half years old now, and he started school, so I have a little bit of free time once I drop him off to school during the day," Azarenka said.

The former World No. 1 also mentioned that her greatest challenge lies in the guilt she experiences when taking time for herself to train. She fears missing out on witnessing her son growing up.

"But for me the biggest challenge, I would say, was an emotional attachment is kind of carrying that guilt of having time for myself and plan my day to be sometimes a little bit selfish. I had a feeling that I don't want to miss out on really anything when he's growing up," she added.

Victoria Azarenka also expressed her conflicting emotions regarding Leo's desire to attend her matches, as she finds herself easily distracted.

Reflecting on her experience at the Libema Open, where Leo was present in the stands, Azarenka acknowledged that while it was undoubtedly a memorable moment, her primary focus was to switch into "mom mode."

"So now my son wants to come to my matches (smiling). It's still a bit of a hard feeling for me, because I get a bit distracted. I have tried that in 's-Hertogenbosch, and it was very awesome moment to share, but at the same time it kind of takes me a bit, you know, into my mom mode too much rather than being a tennis player," Azarenka added.