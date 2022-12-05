Victoria Azarenka shares adorable photo of her son Leo and pet dog Guapo while watching FIFA World Cup

Victoria Azarenka is a big-time soccer fan, closely following the ongoing FIFA World Cup and supporting Lionel Messi's Argentina. It now seems that her five-year-old son Leo is also an avid soccer fan. Azarenka recently shared an adorable picture of Leo next to their family dog Guapo while watching a World Cup game.

Azarenka even fulfilled her dream of watching Argentine soccer legend Messi live in action in Qatar during the group stage of the World Cup. She has been quite vocal in her support for Messi and his team across their campaign so far in Qatar.

The two-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Sunday to share a lovely picture of Leo resting on their pet dog Guapo while catching some soccer action. Azarenka shared the photo during France's Round of 16 match against Poland at the FIFA World Cup.

"Watching World Cup," Victoria Azarenka captioned her Instagram story.

Victoria Azarenka via Instagram stories.

Azarenka caught Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia live from the venue a couple of weeks ago, expressing her sheer delight at getting an opportunity to watch Messi play.

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022," Azarenka tweeted.

She even excitedly celebrated the soccer icon's superb goal in Argentina's crucial Round of 16 tie against Australia on Saturday.

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo celebrates like Carlos Alcaraz after scoring a goal in his soccer game

Leo Azarenka seems to be a big sports fan and is often seen playing tennis as well as soccer. He recently scored a goal during a local soccer game and brought out a celebration quite like Carlos Alcaraz. The 'glass celebration' by the current ATP World No. 1 is quite famous and Leo was seen adorably replicating the same a few weeks ago.

"Saturday is game day. Swipe for the goal celebration," read a post on Leo's Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka ended her 2022 tennis season on a high at the Guadalajara Open in mid-October, reaching the semifinals there. The former World No. 1 ended the season at No. 26 in the WTA rankings.

The Guadalajara semifinal was her best result on tour this season. She reached two other quarterfinals in 2022, at the Adelaide International at the start of the season and at the Citi Open in the build-up to the US Open. She reached the Round of 16 at both the Australian Open and the US Open.

