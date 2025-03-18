Victoria Azarenka shares cryptic late-night thoughts about "spilling" secrets before holding back

Victoria Azarenka recently made a funny confession about sharing a piece of her mind. The Belarusian, by her own admission, often felt like taking to her social media account to give fans gossip about certain topics before eventually getting occupied with other tasks.

Azarenka, ranked 32nd in the world, has won two Major titles in her career. The 35-year-old has also spent 51 weeks as the World No. 1 in 2012-13. Although she has slowed down in her 30s, the two-time Australian Open champion has shown impressive consistency to stay at the same level as her younger top-rung peers.

Aside from her on-court heroics, Victoria Azarenka has also come to be known for her social media persona. On Monday (March 17), the former World No. 1 claimed on her X (formerly Twitter) handle that she has the "urge to spill something" from time to time. However, she conceded in the same breath that she would put it off for the next morning and ultimately forget about it.

"Every now and then I get this urge to spill something here. You know those late night posts. But then I tell myself let’s make that decision in the morning and then I get too busy," Victoria Azarenka wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this month, the Belarusian also celebrated International Women's Day and WTA unveiled their "maternity fund program" in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's PIF.

Victoria Azarenka gives shoutout to women who "lead with heart and inspire through their actions"

Victoria Azarenka and Paula Badosa embrace at Qatar Open 2024 | Image Source: Getty

The International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, means a lot to Victoria Azarenka if her post on X is anything to go by. The 35-year-old wished all the women happiness and success, writing:

"Happy international women’s day... True strength is found in grace, resilience, and the quiet determination to keep going, no matter the challenge. Success is not just in what we achieve, but in how we uplift others along the way. Here’s to the women who lead with heart, build with courage, and inspire through their actions—today and every day," Victoria Azarenka wrote on X a few weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

The two-time Major winner had also been a part of the Players' Council that launched the WTA PIF Maternity Fund Program earlier in March. As a mother herself, she expressed great pride in helping players balance their careers and family aspirations.

"I'm honored to introduce this program, driven by players, and made possible with the support of PIF and the WTA. This marks the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family," she told WTA. "Ensuring that programs like this exist has been a personal mission of mine, and I’m excited to see the lasting impact it will have for generations to come."

Azarenka will next play at the Miami Open later this week. Although she is unseeded at this year's event, she can take pride in having won the title at the WTA 1000 tournament in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

