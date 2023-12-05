Victoria Azarenka teases Madison Keys after American finally posts engagement photos with fiancé Bjorn Fratangelo

Victoria Azarenka playfully teased fellow tennis player Madison Keys when she uploaded photos of her engagement with Bjorn Fratangelo on X (formerly known as Twitter), almost nine months after their engagement.

Tennis stars Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, who began dating in 2017, announced their engagement earlier this year. Keys, 28, and Fratangelo, 29, shared this joyous news on March 3, 2023, with a charming Instagram post showing their hands intertwined, with a sparkling engagement ring on Keys' finger with the caption "🤍".

Their relationship, officially made public in December 2017, bloomed after Keys' impressive performance in her first Grand Slam final at the US Open. The duo, who trained at the same facility in Florida and were part of the same friends circle, took their relationship to the courts by teaming up in mixed doubles at the US Open.

Keys revealed that the proposal from Fratangelo was a total surprise. Following her return from the Dubai Tennis Championships, while she was relaxing at home, Fratangelo got down on one knee and presented the ring.

"He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai so I was not expecting it at all," Keys shared.

On December 4, 2023, several months after the engagement, Keys took to Twitter to share photos of their special moment. She posted four pictures with Fratangelo and captioned them:

"We finally have some photos together! 💍🤗 @BjornFratangelo 📸 @PerryVaile"

The delay in sharing these photos sparked a playful response from fellow tennis player Victoria Azarenka, who added a playful note to the engagement photos of Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo. Azarenka retweeted the post and playfully teased Keys in her tweet:

"It took only how many years? 😂 I love the pictures ❤️"

Victoria Azarenka confirmed for 2024 ATX Open alongside former top 10 players and wildcard recipient Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Victoria Azarenka plays a forehand at China Open 2023

The 2024 ATX Open, set to take place from February 24 to March 3 at Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas, is gearing up for an exciting tournament with a strong lineup of players. Victoria Azarenka, a two-time major champion and former World No. 1, is confirmed to participate.

Azarenka, known for her success on the court, including 21 career titles and being the last player to defend the Australian Open title in 2012 and 2013, is currently ranked No. 22 in the WTA Rankings. Victoria Azarenka's performance in the 2023 season was marked by a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and reaching the quarterfinals in two other events.

Joining Azarenka are several accomplished players, including Sloane Stephens, a former US Open champion, and Danielle Collins, a two-time NCAA singles champion. Stephens, who has reached as high as No. 3 in the rankings, was a quarterfinalist in both singles and doubles at the 2023 ATX Open. Collins, meanwhile, has a career-high ranking of No. 7 and reached the semifinals in the inaugural edition of the ATX Open.

Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic, who made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, is also set to compete. Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of wildcard recipient Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, the 2020 Australian Open junior champion and the first player from Andorra to play on the WTA Tour. At just 18 years old, she earned her spot at the ATX Open by winning the DropShot Series H-E-B Women’s Pro Tennis Open in Austin.

The 2024 ATX Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, is a WTA 250 tournament. The full player list for the tournament will be released in January, with further player commitments expected in the coming weeks.