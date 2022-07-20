Watch: Fabio Fognini and Aljaž Bedene engage in long argument over line call after Hamburg clash, chair umpire forced to intervene to prevent further squabble

Things got fired up between Fabio Fognini and Aljaž Bedene during their opening round match of the ongoing Hamburg European Open in Germany on Tuesday. In the video, the duo is seen getting engaged in a heated argument, which lasted for more than two minutes. Both players had a go at each other after the game, over the line call.

While both players almost came close to exchanging blows, the French chair umpire, Aurelie Tourte, intervened to prevent the tussle from getting physical.

Fognini was not pleased with Bedene after the pair were performing a customary handshake at the net after the conclusion of the match.

Jay @theoverrule Major BEEF between Fognini and Bedene Major BEEF between Fognini and Bedene https://t.co/zNRr1m64lr

The Slovenian was not happy with the Italian player as he was heard saying the following in the video:

"Every time we play, you do something like this."

Fognini is known for his outbursts on the tennis circuit. The Italian was defaulted for using obscene language with the chair umpire at the 2017 US Open. Fognini was punished with a huge fine and he also defaulted from his doubles match at the New York Major.

Fognini and Bedene were separated by chair umpire. Image Credits: Twitter

Meanwhile, Fabio Fognini won the round-of-32 battle against Bedene 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to make his way into the second round. This was the 400th career win for Fognini, who had won the Hamburg Open back in 2013. The 35-year-old Italian will next face seventh seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in the second round of the Hamburg Open.

Fabio Fognini, who is currently ranked in 61st place in the ATP rankings, has had his wood on Aljaž Bedene in previous meetings. The Italian has won 10 matches against Bedene while the latter has managed a solitary victory against Fognini.

Fabio Fognini has dropped out of the top-50

The Italian hasn't played at his best in the recent past and will be determined to turn the tables at the Hamburg Open. Fabio Fognini was knocked out by Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the opening round of the Swedish Open.

Earlier in the month, the 35-year-old from Sanremo was knocked out in the opening round of Wimbledon 2022. He lost to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in a four-set contest.

In other fixtures of the Hamburg Open, top seed Carlos Alcaraz won his opening round match against German Nicola Kuhn. However, the Spaniard had to sweat hard for his win as he was taken to three sets by the opponent but he eventually won by 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The Italian dropped out of the top-50 for the first time this year in April, right after his points for winning the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019 was dropped.

LIVE POLL Q. Who could go on to win Hamburg European Open? Carlos Alcaraz Andrey Rublev 0 votes so far