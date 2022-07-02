"At this stage of the tournament, he still looks the clear favourite"- Vijay Amritraj on Novak Djokovic

Vijay Amritraj believes Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Additionally, he said that because the Serb has won the competition before, he is very much at ease playing on grass.

Djokovic's title defence is off to a good start with wins against Soonwoo Kwoon, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Miomir Kecmanovic. The six-time champion was in commanding form as he thrashed fellow Serbian Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in their third round match on Center Court.

In a recent interview, former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj said that Djokovic was in phenomenal shape and that he "started off like a house on fire" in his analysis of the Serb's match against Miomir Kecmanovic.

"At this stage of the tournament, he still looks the clear favourite," Amritraj said. "It was a real privilege and honour to be seated in the royal box with my son Prakash and my brother Anand watching some great tennis. The man to watch on court was the champion himself, Djokovic, who just started off like a house on fire."

"At this stage of the tournament, he (Djokovic) still looks the clear favourite." - @Vijay_Amritraj

"Novak Djokovic played like it was his home court, he belonged there" - Vijay Amritraj

Novak Djokovic celebrates after his victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

According to Vijay Amritraj, who was regarded as one of the best players in the world in the 1970s and 1980s, Djokovic won the match with ease as his opponent found it challenging to keep up.

"He was playing a fellow Serb and this is the interesting part, Djokovic played like it was his home court," Amritraj said. "He belonged there, this is where he won these championships before. He knows what it is to win and Kecmanovic, fellow Serb, it took him a whole set to even get started. It was six club before he even knew it."

He continued by saying that the Serb was off to a good start and was clever enough to take the lead as soon as he gained the first break.

"Now Djokovic, from the moment the match started, he put his foot down on the pedal," Amritraj said. "He was incredible in his form in that first set, he was like a wall. When things got a little bit tricky in the second set, not in trouble but Djokovic pulled ahead as soon as he got that first break of serve at 3-4. So, a very comfortable win for Novak Djokovic, I tell you."

In the fourth round of the grass court Major, Djokovic will face Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

