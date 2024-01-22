Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently shared a few pictures in which she can be seen posing with Roger Federer, who visited the Spaniard's tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The Rafa Nadal Academy is a world-class tennis center that offers training, education, and accommodation for young players who want to follow in the footsteps of the 22-time Grand Slam champion. The academy also features a museum that showcases Nadal’s trophies, memorabilia, and personal items.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis in September 2022, paid a visit to the Spaniard’s academy, which he had witnessed the development of since its inception as he was the guest of honor at its inauguration in October 2016. The Spaniard accompanied the Swiss on his visit and gave him a tour of the facility.

Maribel, who is also the Marketing and Commercial Director of the academy, joined the visit and took the opportunity to pose with Federer. She posted some pictures on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen posing with the Swiss and her brother.

"Visits that make you look forward to! 😍 " Maribel wrote.

After a year-long hiatus from the tour due to a hip injury, the Spaniard made his comeback at the ATP tour at the 2024 Brisbane International. The 22-time Grand Slam champion secured a victory over Dominic Thiem in the first round with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-1, and continued his strong performance by defeating Jason Kubler, 6-1, 6-2.

However, the Spaniard's run was cut short due to a quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson by a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 scoreline. During the match, the former World No. 1 tore a muscle in his left hip which later caused him to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open.

A look at Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's head-to-head record

Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have a rivalry that spans over 15 years and 40 matches, with the latter leading the head-to-head 24-16. They have also faced each other in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal winning six and Federer three.

They last faced each other in a Grand Slam final since the 2017 Australian Open, where Federer won in five sets. They have won a combined 42 Grand Slam single titles between themselves.

Their last appearance together was at the 2022 Laver Cup as a part of Team Europe, where they lost their doubles match to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in three sets. It also happened to be the last tournament Federer took part in before retiring from the sport.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins