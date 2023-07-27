"Voice of an angel" - Boris Becker offers condolences on the passing of legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor

Boris Becker expressed his heartfelt condolences on the recent passing of the legendary Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor, who died at the age of 56.

O'Connor produced a total of 10 albums throughout her illustrious career. However, it was her single "Nothing Compares 2 U," released in 1990, that truly catapulted her to international stardom. Penned by the legendary Prince, this iconic track soared to the top of the charts worldwide, including in the United States and the United Kingdom, solidifying her global recognition.

Sinead O'Connor's family issued a statement to various Irish news outlets, requesting privacy during this difficult time. The cause of her death has not been disclosed at this moment.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," said the O'Connor family.

Boris Becker took to social media to express his condolences following O'Connor's passing. He took to his platform to share a video of O'Connor singing, stating that she had a "voice of an angel."

"Voice of an angel. RIP Sinead," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

"Steffi Graf was amazing and I sucked" - Boris Becker recalls playing mixed doubles with fellow German at Hopman Cup 1992

Steffi Graf and Boris Becker with their 1989 Wimbledon trophies

Boris Becker and Steffi Graf dominated tennis during the 1980s and 90s. Becker made history in 1985 by becoming the youngest player ever to win Wimbledon at the age of 17. Meanwhile, Graf started etching her name in tennis history in 1987 when she defeated Martina Navratilova to claim her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Becker recently reminisced about the memorable occasion when he and Graf joined forces to represent their country Germany in the mixed doubles event at the Hopman Cup in 1992.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan inquired whether the six-time Grand Slam champion had ever partnered with Steffi Graf in a doubles match.

Becker replied in the affirmative and playfully remarked that it was Graf who carried the weight during their Hopman Cup campaign in Perth, while he "sucked."

"Indeed! We have played mixed at the old Hopman Cup in Australian looooong time ago. Steffi was amazing and I sucked!" Becker wrote.

Becker's Instagram story

The legendary duo propelled Germany to the semifinals of the 1992 Hopman Cup. However, their journey was halted by the formidable Czech (Czechoslovakia at the time) duo of Helena Sukova and Karel Novacek.

The tournament marked the sole occasion when Boris Becker and Steffi Graf joined forces. In the following year, Graf teamed up with former Wimbledon champion Michael Stich to lift the trophy.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi