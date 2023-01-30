"Waiting in line for bread & milk every morning at 5 AM" - Novak Djokovic explains how a tough childhood shaped his benevolent nature

Novak Djokovic shed some light on his rough upbringing in Serbia in a recent conversation with former pro Somdev Devvarman, where he explained how his difficulties shaped his benevolent nature. He described how the war-torn situation in his nation meant that he had to queue up for basic food items every single morning so that he could feed his family.

The newly-crowned Australian Open champion appeared in an interview conducted by Devvarman on Sunday, hours after he clinched his 22nd Grand Slam.

The former World No. 62 waxed lyrical about the Serb, highlighting some of his greatest contributions in and out of tennis. He pointed out how the 35-year-old has helped numerous low-ranked players through his tennis center, allowing them to practice there, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know you, we know the amount you've done. We know what you've done for PTA for example. We know what you've done with your academy, just helping out kids like the Sabanov brothers, also former players like Viktor Troicki or Ilija Bozoljac," Devvarman said while interviewing Djokovic for Sony Sports Network.

The Indian also heaped praise on several philanthropic efforts and contributions of Djokovic's foundation. He concluded by asking the Serb to divulge the roots of his helping nature.

"Also there's the Novak Djokovic Foundation that you and your wife Jelena have been running for many years. Whenever there are floods in Serbia or somewhere in the world, Novak Djokovic is there. When there are fires in Australia, Novak Djokovic is there. When Ukraine needs support and Stakhovsky reaches out, Novak Djokovic is there. Where there's fundraisers, Novak Djokovic is there," Devvarman said.

"And yet somehow, some part of the world believes that - we feel you don't get the credit that you deserve. But my question to you Novak is why do you do all of this?" he added.

The 22-time Major champion began his response by thanking the Indian for his words of praise.

"Well, I don't think anybody has ever said so many wonderful things about me and what I have done, Somdev. So thank you from the bottom of my heart my friend for mentioning these things," Djokovic said.

He highlighted how he has been through extremely tough times while growing up in Serbia amid war and sporting embargoes.

"Look, you know, I don't do them because I want publicity. I do them because I feel I want to help, I want to be there for people who are less fortunate. I've come from Serbia in 90s where we've been through two wars, embargo for six years. For four years not one Serbian athlete was allowed to go out from the country to compete in international competitions," the Serb explained.

The man who has won more prize money in tennis than any other player revealed that there were days when he had to queue up for food. According to Djokovic, such hardships have made him appreciate everything he has, and has also helped shape his benevolent nature.

"And I was growing up in Serbia during that time, waiting in line for bread and milk every single morning at 5 AM with hundreds of people and my grandfather, so we could put the breads on the table for 5-6 member family to eat that day," he continued.

"I know how that feels like. I think that appreciation for everything that I have, that I have been blessed with, that has been given to me by life and by God is highly appreciated and more respected by me," he added.

He continued:

"So I always have this awareness that there's so, so many more people around the world that are much less fortunate and through my Foundation, through - you mentioned the tennis centre in Serbia - whatever I can, in whichever way possible, I try to be there for people. I know I don't do enough, I can always do more, but I do my best," Djokovic said.

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



"One of the best interviews ever" -



Real heartwarming facts shared by the Champion as Somdev Devvarman speaks to him after a thrilling title victory



#SlamOfTheGreats 🗣️ EXCLUSIVE: Novak Djokovic in Conversation with #SonySportsNetwork "One of the best interviews ever" - @DjokerNole Real heartwarming facts shared by the Champion as Somdev Devvarman speaks to him after a thrilling title victory 🗣️ EXCLUSIVE: Novak Djokovic in Conversation with #SonySportsNetwork 🏆"One of the best interviews ever" - @DjokerNole 🥹Real heartwarming facts shared by the Champion as Somdev Devvarman speaks to him after a thrilling title victory 🔥#SlamOfTheGreats https://t.co/Yli70wGyvi

The World No. 1 thanked Devvarman for conducting one of the best interviews he has ever faced.

"One of the best interviews ever, Somdev. Thank you my friend," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will look to eclipse Rafael Nadal's record at Roland Garros this year

The reigning World No. 1 with his 2021 French Open crown

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are currently tied on 22 Grand Slams apiece. Both players will head into the clay season knowing well that any slip-up at Roland Garros could hand the other the advantage in the Grand Slam race.

While Nadal is the eternal favorite on the Parisian clay, there are growing doubts about his form and fitness. But he is likely aware that the French Open is his best chance of adding to his tally, whereas the Serb has three other Majors where he is highly capable of winning Majors despite being at the wrong end of his 30s.

As such, the pressure will be on the Spaniard during the French Open, and Djokovic will likely sense this and go for the kill in a bid to lift his 23rd Major.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes