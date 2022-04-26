"Waking up with this little paleontologist was the best birthday gift I could've asked for" - Serena Williams' husband Alex Ohanian on daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian, husband of former WTA World No. 1 Serena Williams, shared a cute message on Instagram about their daughter Olympia.

The co-founder of the social media site Reddit married Williams in 2017, and the couple have a four-year-old daughter, Olympia. On his 39th birthday, Ohanian thanked his wife on Instagram for the 'little paleontologist' Olympia, terming her his 'greatest present'.

He posted on the social media site:

"I'm 39 today. Waking up with this little paleontologist was the best birthday gift I could've asked for. She will be my legacy — not founding @Reddit @Initialized, or even @sevensevensix (despite how ambitious our goals are) — making her proud is the lens through which I build."

Williams, who has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, recently shared a video of her practicing with Olympia. The 40-year-old captioned it:

"Sometimes it be ya own mini."

During her long recuperation, Williams has also been busy promoting her father Richards' biopic titled 'King Richard', which stars Will Smith as Richard Williams.

The movie is about the early years of the Williams sisters - Venus and Serena Williams - when they first broke out on tour in the late 90s before becoming two of women's tennis' biggest stars. For his potrayal of Richard Williams, Smith won the Oscar award for 'Best Actor'.

Will Serena Williams return to action at Wimbledon?

Serena Williams on Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams sustained a leg injury in the Wimbledon first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich last year.

The 23-time Major winner has been out of action since then, missing the Tokyo Olympics, the US Open last year, and the Australian Open this year. During a recent Instagram story with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, the 40-year-old put to rest speculations about her impeding retirement.

Alluding to a possible return at Wimbledon this year, she said:

“We’ve been talking about my comeback, and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait!”

When asked about her US Open 2022 plans, the six-time winner added:

“Wimbledon’s before the US Open; I’ve got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!”

It remains to be seen if Williams will return to her dominant Slam-winning self after a long layoff.

The 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner won her last Major more than five years ago (2017 Australian Open). Since then, she has lost two Wimbledon finals and two US Open finals (2018-19) as she remains one short of all-time Slam leader Margaret Court.

