"Wanted to be like mommy" - Caroline Wozniacki on daughter Olivia imitating her doing yoga

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable video of her daughter Olivia mimicking her after one of her yoga sessions. Olivia is Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee's first child, born in 2021.

In the caption, Wozniacki wrote that Olivia saw her doing yoga and pilates with health and wellness coach Melissa Wood-Tepperberg and started imitating her.

"Olivia saw me on the mat today doing my yoga/Pilates with Melissa Wood-tepperberg and wanted "to be like mommy," Wozniaki wrote.

Olivia trying out yoga

Olivia Wozniacki Lee also has a younger brother - James Wozniacki Lee, born in October 2022.

Caroline Wozniacki got married to former NBA star David Lee in 2019. Serena Williams, a close friend of the Dane, was one of her bridesmaids. Tennis stars like Angelique Kerber, Agnieszka Radwańska, and Urszula Radwańska were also among the guests.

Due to the birth of her two children, Olivia and James, Wozniacki had to go on a three-year hiatus from tennis. However, she returned to the WTA tour in August and is preparing for the 2024 season in top gear.

Elina Svitolina also made her return to the WTA Tour this season, just like Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina

Apart from Caroline Wozniacki, former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina also returned to the tennis court this season after childbirth.

Elina Svitolina and French tennis star Gael Monfils got married in 2019. Svitolina announced in March 2022 that she was taking a temporary break from the sport. In October 2022, Svitolina gave birth to her daughter, Skai.

Here's a look at how Svitolina and Wozniacki have fared since their return to tennis:

Svitolina marked her return at the Credit One Charleston Open in April 2023 but was knocked out in the first round by Yulia Putintseva. In May 2023, she competed in the Internationaux de Strasbourg and defeated Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final to clinch the trophy.

Svitolina also participated in the French Open, where she was defeated by World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. She then had an impressive Wimbledon campaign, losing to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

The Ukrainian concluded her season at the US Open, where she was eliminated by Jessica Pegula in three sets in the third round.

On the other hand, Wozniacki returned to the tennis court in August at the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers. She defeated Australia's Kimberly Birrell but was knocked out in the second round by Marketa Vondrousova.

Wozniacki also competed in the Western & Southern Open but suffered an early exit at the hands of Varvara Gracheva.

Wozniacki's most impressive run on the WTA Tour during the 2023 season was at the US Open. She defeated Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady in the first, second, and third rounds respectively. She then lost to the eventual champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round.