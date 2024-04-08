“Wanted to say I’m gonna miss you but after this match, I’m not sure” – Daria Kasatkina jokes with Danielle Collins after Charleston Open final loss

Daria Kasatkina suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Danielle Collins in the final of the Charleston Open 2024 on Sunday, April 7.

Kasatkina couldn't gain any control over the match as Collins remained in the lead from the first game itself. Kasatkina was broken in her very first service game of the match and eventually lost the first set after losing her service again in the eighth game.

She suffered more in the following set as Collins took a 5-0 lead. She managed to win only one game before her opponent for the day clinched a 6-2, 6-1 win in 79 minutes.

Former Charleston Open champion Kasatkina collected her runner-up trophy after losing, amusing the crowd with her speech, and joked with Danielle Collins suggesting she wouldn't miss her after her retirement.

"That might be long because I've been waiting for this moment seven years. I was so young to give a good speech in 2017 so I don't know where to start and where to finish. First of all, of course, congrats to Danielle. First I wanted to say that I’m gonna miss you on tour but after this match, I'm not sure," the runner-up said.

Kasatkina, however, praised the American saying:

"No, to be honest, I'm gonna miss you because you're such a character, your personality is amazing and I think that tennis is gonna lose a lot after your retirement. So, enjoy this moment and you’re playing amazing, you know everything. Congrats! Good luck!"

Kasatkina loses her head-to-head advantage over Danielle Collins with Charleston Open final loss

Daria Kasatkina (L) and Danielle Collins pose with their respective trophies at the Charleston Open 2024.

Daria Kasatkina lost her head-to-head advantage over Danielle Collins after the disappointing result in the final of the Charleston Open 2024. She entered the summit clash with a 2-1 lead over Collins in terms of their one-on-one record.

Kasatkina defeated Collins in their first-ever meeting at the Italian Open 2018. It was a Round-of-32 clash which she won 6-2, 6-3. The two then met three years later in a makeshift WTA 250 tournament called the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and Kasatkina earned another win.

The tournament was organized to provide the Australian Open entrants an opportunity to warm up as the conventional leadup tournaments, including Brisbane International and Hobart International, were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few months after the Melbourne duel, Danielle Collins managed to score her first win over Daria Kasatkina. She defeated the Russian in the final of the Silicon Valley Classic to win her first WTA 500 title. She leveled the head-to-head tally 2-2 at the Charleston Open on Sunday.

