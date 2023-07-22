Warsaw 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Poland Open

The WTA tour heads to Warsaw this week for the 2023 Poland Open. The third edition of the tournament will be held from July 24-30.

Home favorite and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads the pack as the top seed. She fell to eventual winner Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals here last year. She'll now be gunning to go all way this time around.

Garcia, on the other hand, won't be returning to defend her crown. Recently crowned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was set to compete as well, but pulled out of the tournament.

But she was replaced by another well-known Czech, as this year's French Open finalist Karolina Muchova took a last minute wildcard. With quite a few big names in the mix, some interesting encounters are on the horizon.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Poland Open in Warsaw?

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the women's circuit. The debut edition was held in Gdynia a couple of years ago, but was relocated to the capital city of Warsaw for its second iteration.

While the first couple of editions were held on clay courts, the tournament has switched over to hard courts starting this year. It's a part of the WTA 250 series of events and features a 32-player draw in singles.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Legia Tennis Centre in Warsaw, Poland.

Players

Karolina Muchova is the second seed at the 2023 Poland Open.

As stated earlier, Swiatek is the top seed at the 2023 Poland Open. She has won three titles this year, including the French Open. She recently reached her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon as well. The World No. 1 would love nothing more than to make the home crowd happy by winning the title here.

Muchova, who lost to Swiatek in the final of the French Open, is the second seed. The Czech was hampered by an injury as she crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon. Top 40 players Katerina Siniakova and Zhu Lin are the third and fourth seeds respectively.

Zhang Shuai, who was recently in the news for being on the receiving end of her opponent's poor sportsmanship, is also in the mix. She'll be aiming to win her first match since January. Camila Giorgi, Lesia Tsurenko and Linda Fruhvirtova are other players of note competing in Warsaw.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will take place on July 22-23. The first round matches commence on Monday, July 24 and go on until Wednesday. The second round also starts on Wednesday and concludes the following day.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and the final are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The provisional schedule for the tournament can be found here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Poland Open is $259,303. The winner will receive a cheque worth $34,228 along with 280 ranking points. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semifinalist $11,275 110 Quarterfinalist $6,418 60 Second round $3,920 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia and UK can watch the Poland Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Viewers across the country can watch the matches on beIN Sports.