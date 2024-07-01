"Was really difficult" - Carlos Alcaraz shares details of tense Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic; recalls being "nervous since breakfast" 

Carlos Alcaraz reminisced about the intense nervousness he felt before his 2023 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic in a recent interview. By his own admission, even after countless tries, the Spaniard couldn't bring his nerves down before the match.

Alcaraz, who faced injury concerns in his arm for the majority of the clay court season, made a strong comeback by winning the 2024 French Open. He recently began his grass-court campaign at the Queen's Club Championships in London but was stunned by Jack Draper, losing 7-6 (3), 6-3. At Wimbledon this fortnight, the World No. 3 will be the defending champion.

Speaking to the Sunday Times in an exclusive interview, Carlos Alcaraz recalled last year's final, revealing that he felt anxious since breakfast before entering the summit clash. Owing to the nervousness, the Spaniard had to consult his psychologist and had to use some alternatives to manage his anxiety.

“Nervous? Of course! Before the Wimbledon final last year it was really difficult before coming to the court. I am working with a psychologist [Isabel Balaguer from the University of Valencia] and I told her before the warm-up, ‘I am incredibly nervous!’ I was nervous since breakfast. So two hours before the final I put my headphones on. Calm music, breathing slowly," Alcaraz said.

The 21-year-old further stated that he had to lie on a physio table for almost thirty minutes to control his emotions. That, however, couldn't bring his nerves down and he was still anxious in the lead-up to the championship bout.

I was in the gym at Wimbledon, lying on a physio table. It probably looked as if I was sleeping but I was just controlling my emotions, trying to calm myself and my muscles. I was there for more than 30 minutes. And then when I stepped on the court for the final I was still nervous. But at least I had warmed up well, had planned well, and this helped me to trust myself in the match,” he added.

Alcaraz was eventually able to overcome the nervousness, defeating Novak Djokovic in an exhausting five-setter. The Spaniard prevailed 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6 6-4 to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, his first at the tournament and second Grand Slam overall.

Carlos Alcaraz hopeful of defending Wimbledon title this year

cinch Championships - Previews

Speaking of his chances at Wimbledon this year, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz appeared enthusiastic, sharing his hopes of replicating last year's run once again.

"I always say that is great to be back here in Wimbledon. But bit more special being as the defending champion, great memories last year, great run. I'm excited to start the tournament and hopefully have the same run as last year," Alcaraz told reporters during media day [0:16].

Alcaraz headlines the first half of the main draw alongside, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev. He enters the London Major as the third seed and is set to face Mark Lajal in the first round on Center Court.

