Was unthinkable for me to win 2 Roland Garros titles, what Rafael Nadal does is incomparable: Sergi Bruguera

Before Rafael Nadal's incredible 13 Roland Garros trophies, the record for most French Open men's singles titles was held by Max Decugis - who claimed eight in the early 1900s. And the Open Era record was held by Bjorn Borg, who triumphed at Roland Garros on six occasions between 1974 and 1981.

Meanwhile, for Spain, only two men had won multiple singles titles at Roland Garros - Manuel Santana in the 1960s and Sergi Bruguera in the early 1990s.

So it comes as no surprise that Bruguera, also a silver medalist at the 1996 Olympic Games and a former World No. 3, thinks that what Rafael Nadal has accomplished at Roland Garros is 'incomparable'.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Brugeura, now aged 50 and the captain of the current Spanish Davis Cup team, claimed it is not possible to talk about his and Nadal's achievements in the same breath.

"At that time it was unthinkable for me to win two Roland Garros. Until then, only seven or eight players had won two Roland Garros in history. It was an extraordinary thing. Obviously today what Rafael Nadal does at Roland Garros is incomparable. You cannot talk about both things in the same sentence," Bruguera said.

Rafael Nadal always wants to play for his country: Davis Cup captain Sergi Bruguera

Rafael Nadal and Sergi Bruguera with the rest of the Spanish Davis Cup team

With the Davis Cup being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain didn't get a chance to defend the title they won in 2019, under the captaincy of Bruguera.

The 50-year-old is optimistic that the tournament will be held in 2021, but believes that it will all depend on the global health situation towards the end of the year.

"I am not a doctor, but the vaccines are already here and are being given," Bruguera said. "I understand that in so many months the situation will have improved. I do not know if it will be possible to play with total normality, but I suppose that there may already be at least a little audience."

Brugeura also believes that six-time champions Spain will be among the favorites once again. But he added that their chances would be much higher if Rafael Nadal, whom he commended for his dedication to the country, is part of the squad.

"Spain is always a very competitive team and is among the favorites, but obviously it changes a lot whether Rafael Nadal plays or not," Bruguera said. "He always wants to play for his country. You just have to see how he played and what he did in the 2019 edition. At the least he can, he will want to play, he is always ready."