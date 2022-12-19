"Waste of a spot, got in because of her name" - Tennis fans unhappy with Venus Williams getting a wild card for Australian Open 2023

Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for the 22nd time.

Williams expressed her excitement at returning to Melbourne and her desire to make new memories during a press conference held after the announcement of her wild card.

"I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January," Williams said.

"I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly. It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year," she added.

However, tennis fans from all around the world didn't seem to take the news well and expressed their displeasure on Twitter. The five-time Wimbledon winner doesn't deserve the spot, according to one user, as there are currently better players than her, who should be in the lineup instead.

"I have to admit that at a certain point she doesn't deserve these spots given how many good young Americans there are. She barely ever makes it out of the first few rounds. I'm not sure if we've 100% reached that point but if not, it's close. Either way, glad to see her play," the user wrote.

Either way, glad to see her play. @MichalSamulski I have to admit that at a certain point she doesn't deserve these spots given how many good young Americans there are. She barely ever makes it out of the first few rounds. I'm not sure if we've 100% reached that point but if not, it's close.Either way, glad to see her play. @MichalSamulski I have to admit that at a certain point she doesn't deserve these spots given how many good young Americans there are. She barely ever makes it out of the first few rounds. I'm not sure if we've 100% reached that point but if not, it's close. Either way, glad to see her play.

Another user stated that Venus Williams was only given a wild card entry because of her name and that she would be eliminated quickly.

"Waste of a spot, got in because of her name, she’ll get eliminated quickly, let someone else in," the user tweeted.

Another account stated that the American star should put up her racquet now as she is far from being competitive and should make room for talented younger players.

"Venus need to hang up the tennis shoes. She hasn’t been competitive on the WTA Tour in years. It’s been a series of first and second round exits for a while now. She needs to make way for younger talent like Serena, who was far more competitive at this stage," the account posted.

Venus Williams is a two-time finalist at the Australian Open

Venus Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams is a two-time finalist at the Australian Open. The 42-year-old first reached the summit clash in 2003, but her sister Serena Williams defeated her by a score of 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to win the women's singles title. It was Serena's fourth straight major singles win, completing the "Serena Slam," which included both the career Grand Slam and the non-calendar year Grand Slam.

Williams then made it back to the finals in 2017, where she was once again defeated by her sister in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to win her 23rd Grand Slam singles title and break Steffi Graf's open-era record (22).

